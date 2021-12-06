ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andie MacDowell Is Embracing Her Gray Hair! See Photos of the Actress Rocking Her New Look

By Samantha Agate
 6 days ago
Andie MacDowell has proven that the best accessory to wear on the red carpet is confidence. The Maid star first stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival with her gray hair on full display in July 2021. Since then, she has shared the “powerful” feeling behind wearing her natural hair and embracing her look more than ever before.

Andie, famous for her curly mane, decided during lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic that she wanted to let her salt and pepper hair grow out. The Deception actress told Vogue in July 2021 that her children, Justin, Rainey and Margaret, think her gray hair is “badass.” When she shared with her managers that she was going to transition to a salt and pepper hairstyle, they were initially apprehensive.

“During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, ‘Hey, I want to do this,'” she shared. “I got a job and very quickly I had to make up my mind about what I was going to do. My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time.’ And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper.'”

Andie has been a spokesperson for L’Oréal since 1986. The Golden Globe nominee worked together with the company to perfect her stunning Cannes look that left everyone speechless. The L’Oréal Paris EverPure Brass Toning Purple Conditioner has become a staple in her new haircare routine. Andie told People in July 2021 that she “emphasized the wildness” of her hair and was “comfortable” sharing her new look in the spotlight.

“In the past, it has been normal and acceptable [for society] to cut women off at age 40. I think young people today are very supportive of glamorizing mature women,” the Ready or Not star told InStyle in October 2021. “We do have something unique to offer. You can’t be young forever, but you can always be considered beautiful, fashionable, and glamorous.”

Andie isn’t the only Hollywood beauty who has transitioned into showing off her gray hair on the red carpet. Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren and Judi Dench have all sported the look at big events, inspiring those at home to rock their salt and pepper ‘do’s too.

Scroll to see photos of Andi working her gray hair on the red carpet.

