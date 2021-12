"Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you." Erykah Badu has gone Instagram official with her man and the Internet is loving it. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media site on Saturday to introduce fans to “My guy, ” a musician named JaRon Adkison who goes by JaRon the Secret. She shared some delightful candid photos of the stylish pair in nature, at home, and even a photo of them wearing matching untraditional rings on that finger, sparking rumors that the two are headed down the aisle.

