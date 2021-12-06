ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stand-up comedian John Mulaney coming to Springfield

By Seth Rosenthal
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – John Mulaney recently announced that he will be making a stop in Springfield on his next tour.

The tour, titled ‘From Scratch’ is expected to run in 2022. In a statement sent to 22News it was announced that Mulaney will be performing at the MassMutual Center on Thursday, June 9th of next year.

“We are thrilled to host someone as talented as John Mulaney here at the MassMutual Center. His writing and stand-up comedy are second to none and it will make for a great night in Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan.

Tickets to John Mulaney’s performance go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. More information can be found online at MassMutualCent e r.com .

Mulaney is known for both his characters and hosting performances on the popular sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live. Mulaney is possibly better known for writing for IFC’s hit show Documentary Now and Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth.

