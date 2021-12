The Connersville Spartan boys’ basketball team absolutely dominated the Union County Patriots 55-12 in the season opener at the Spartan Bowl on Friday night. The Spartans forced 20 turnovers, 13 steals, kept the Patriots scoreless in the first quarter, and held Union County to 9 percent shooting on 2 of 22 from the field. The only Union County points of the first half came on two made free throws by senior Austin Wollyung. Senior Reece Watterson would later score the first Patriot field goal with 3:55 left in the third quarter. Once the Spartan lead got to 35 in the second half the ISHAA mercy rules kicked in, and Connersville was the beneficiary of the running clock.

UNION COUNTY, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO