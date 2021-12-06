The Ever-Shifting Shanghai Gold Market Landscape

Following its merger with Tuscan Holdings in July, battery supplier Microvast reported its earnings for the first time as a public company last month. Microvast (Nasdaq: MVST) has embarked on a steep decline of more than 20% since reporting its first quarterly earnings as a public company about three weeks ago. The 14-year-old battery-making veteran based in Houston, Texas completed its reverse SPAC merger with Tuscan Holdings in late July, raising net cash proceeds of more than $820 million. While topline growth remained strong with a surge in contracted revenues since announcing the merger in February, the company sustained a gross loss for the third consecutive quarter this year. A deeper examination would reveal that gross losses incurred in the third quarter were primarily driven by a one-time warranty expense accrual of $35.6 million and $6.6 million inventory write-down related to underperformance in one of its legacy battery products sold to the Chinese market between 2017 and 2018. But pertaining to actual sales made in the quarter, MVST had actually procured a gross profit of $3.7 million, underscoring an impressive turnaround as the company's focus shifts from the APAC market to increasing momentum within the European and North American markets.
