4 Names to Replace Alain Vigneault for the Flyers

By Mike Gill
 6 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday. The 60-year-old was in his third season in Philadelphia, after getting a 5-year deal in 2019 and was fired with a 8-10-4 record this season. More Flyers News: Flyers Fire Alain Vigeault. Mike...

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

