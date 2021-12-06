Comedian John Mulaney brings 'From Scratch' tour to KeyBank Center

Comedian's "From Scratch" tour kicks off in February. If you've picked up a tabloid lately, you probably already know – John Mulaney has been through some things!. And if you're a fan of his comedy, then you know that means he'll have plenty of material (in brief: rehab, a divorce, a baby on the way) for his newly announced "From Scratch" tour. That tour pit stops locally on March 24 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and tickets go on presale Wednesday (12/8) morning, 11am. Here's the link – you'll need to enter the code "COMEDY" in the "Unlock" box. A forewarning for phone junkies: This one's a "phone-free experience."

