ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian John Mulaney brings 'From Scratch' tour to KeyBank Center

wnypapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and writer John Mulaney will bring his “From Scratch” tour to KeyBank Center on Saturday, June 11, 2022. All local health and safety guidelines will be followed...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia & More Comedians Pulled Off Spotify Over Licensing Dispute

Spotify hosts a large offering of spoken word content on its platform these days, including comedy, podcasts, and poetry along with the music the platform has always been known for. Last week, however, on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, the streaming service quietly took down a broad swath of its spoken comedy recordings, including some of major comedy stars like Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney and Jeff Foxworthy.
CELEBRITIES
KSNB Local4

Comedian John Mulaney announces Omaha destination for nationwide tour

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority announced that comedian John Mulaney will perform in Omaha during his upcoming nationwide tour. Mulaney’s tour, “From Scratch,” will make an appearance at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Friday, April 22, 2022. MECA reports that general-on sale tickets will be...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Bill Hader
96.1 The Breeze

John Mulaney will Make You Laugh In Buffalo In 2022

FunnyMan John Mulaney is gonna make you laugh at the KeyBank Center in 2022!. The Comedian, who is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, where he created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent, also has written for IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Mulaney had a stint on Broadway, starring in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll. The stand-up comedian has appeared in several stand-up specials including; New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
BUFFALO, NY
leoweekly.com

John Mulaney Is Bringing His Comedy Act To Louisville This March

John Mulaney is taking his “uncomfortably vulnerable” comedy act on tour, and he’ll be stopping in Louisville at the KFC Yum Center this coming March. “From Scratch” is Mulaney’s first tour since he was last admitted to rehab. Since then, the popular comedian has gotten sober, divorced and started a new relationship with actress Olivia Munn, who is currently pregnant.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keybank Center#Snl#Keybankcenter Com#Johnmulaney Com#Ifc
Austin Chronicle

Tickets for John Mulaney's Austin Date Go on Presale Tomorrow

Comedian's "From Scratch" tour kicks off in February. If you've picked up a tabloid lately, you probably already know – John Mulaney has been through some things!. And if you're a fan of his comedy, then you know that means he'll have plenty of material (in brief: rehab, a divorce, a baby on the way) for his newly announced "From Scratch" tour. That tour pit stops locally on March 24 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and tickets go on presale Wednesday (12/8) morning, 11am. Here's the link – you'll need to enter the code "COMEDY" in the "Unlock" box. A forewarning for phone junkies: This one's a "phone-free experience."
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
informnny.com

Comedian John Mulaney to perform in Syracuse, Buffalo in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to New York next year. A Saturday Night Live writer who’s also known for his Netflix specials, Mulaney will be bring his From Scratch tour to both Syracuse and Buffalo. In Buffalo, Mulaney will perform at the KeyBank Center...
BUFFALO, NY
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
orlandoweekly.com

John Mulaney announces Orlando arena show as part of 2022 stand-up tour

Though Pete Davidson infamously threatened to warn other comedians not to play UCF's Addition Financial Arena in 2019, comedian John Mulaney has decided to throw caution to the wind and headline the arena in May. Mulaney is coming to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando next year as part of...
ORLANDO, FL
The Columbus Dispatch

Emmy-winning 'SNL' regular John Mulaney to bring standup tour to Columbus in May

Emmy-winning writer, actor, comedian and four-time "Saturday Night Live" host John Mulaney will bring his 2022 "From Scratch" tour to Value City Arena at 7:30 p.m. May 20. In 2018, Mulaney's sold-out "Kid Gorgeous" tour — later released as a Netflix standup special — won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. Three years prior to that, he released "The Comeback Kid," also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career.” Entertainment Weekly has hailed him as “one of the best standup comics alive."
COLUMBUS, OH
tulanehullabaloo.com

TUCP brings comedian Fortune Feimster to Tulane

On the Thursday before Thanksgiving, comedian Fortune Feimster visited Tulane University’s Dixon Hall as a special addition to her “2 Sweet 2 Salty” stand-up tour. Although Feimster draws sold-out crowds around the country, students in Dixon Hall were treated to a more intimate experience. Before Feimster moseyed out to the spotty but excited crowd, opener Dusty Slay made sure everyone was having a good time.
CELEBRITIES
303magazine.com

Just Announced – John Mulaney Heads to Red Rocks in 2022

This morning, John Mulaney announced the dates for his “From Scratch” tour, which will see the award-winning comedian headline Red Rocks on April 17, 2022. A former writer for Saturday Night Live, Mulaney is best known for his comedy specials on Netflix, including “New In Town,” “The Comeback Kid” and “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” He is also known for his contributions to the popular Netflix show “Big Mouth,” which Mulaney voice acts in addition to his writing and producing credits for the show.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy