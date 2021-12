ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hear them roar. They have uttered their second roar, yet, but the Detroit Lions are roaring. It took the last play of their most recent game but the Lions will not go winless in 2021. They are now 1-10-1 after quarterback Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass with 0:00 showing on the clock to give Detroit a 29-27 win Sunday against the Vikings.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO