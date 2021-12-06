ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What We Brought With Us on the Trans-America Trail

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't just up and cross the country on back roads, trails, and barely marked terrain on a whim. No, if you wanted to try something like our 7,686-mile off-road crusade from sea to shining sea via the...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 2

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota Raize Is An Adorable Little Crossover We Won’t Get

There's good news and bad news with Toyota's latest SUV. The good news first—Mexico is getting the Toyota Raize, a cute, little crossover that's smaller than any subcompact SUV sold in America but with more character than most. The sad news? It's not coming to the States. Toyota Mexico...
CARS
Startland News

This KC kombucha brewer brought back North America’s most mysterious tropical fruit; the time to taste it is ripe now

When the forest starts to smell like bananas, it means the pawpaws are ready for harvesting, Amy Goldman shared. “I’d never heard of pawpaws until last year when one of our farmer friends brought us a bunch of them. We tried them in our kombucha, and it sold out so fast. It was incredible. But they’re really only ripe once a year; so once it’s gone, it’s gone. We have to wait until next year,” said Goldman, the owner-operator of The Brewkery kombucha taproom in North Kansas City, as well as founder of the Lucky Elixir Kombucha brand.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Forget Air Taxis. This Personal Flying Saucer Zings You Through the Air Like a Sci-Fi Hero.

Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero. “The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Telegraph

Pictured: Brutus the great white shark bares its teeth for the camera

Not everyone is lucky enough to be born with a Hollywood smile. But Brutus, a great white shark spotted off the Mexican coast, has no problem baring its teeth for the camera. The 1,500-pound shark was caught on camera by London-based photographer Euan Rannachan, near Guadalupe Island in Mexico. Mr...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Net#Sog#Arb Speedy Seal#Cooke Pro Eagle#Tekton#Trx#Shiftpod#Big Agnes#Miscellaneous Usa#Ivation
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is Ford’s F-150 Tremor Off-Road Package?

The popular Ford F-150 has already been available with the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages, so was there really a need for the F-150 with the Tremor off-road package? After testing the Ford F-150 Tremor during the 2022 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year test, we can confidently say yes. To put it simply, the Ford F-150 Tremor fills the wide off-road capability gap between the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages.
CARS
Robb Report

This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 80-Foot Mini-Superyacht Has Transformer-Like Fold-Down Terraces and Decks

Think of the new, Brazilian-built Okean 80 Fly as a cross between a Swiss Army knife and that Bumblebee robot from the Transformers movie franchise. At the press of a button, wing-like sections of the yacht’s hull fold down on both sides, adding over six feet to the yacht’s 19’10” beam, and creating wide terraces for sunning or sunset cocktails. Another button levitates a large section of the lower stern deck, transforming it into a high-diving board, in-water swim platform, or tender lift. Okean worked with Italian hydraulics experts Opacmare to integrate their aptly named Transformer multi-function platform system into the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

It's Four Wheeler's 60th Anniversary! The Years Have Flown By!

We're mega-stoked that the February '22 issue of Four Wheeler magazine will celebrate the book's 60th anniversary. But let's back up a bit. The Feb. '12 issue of Four Wheeler was perhaps one of our most significant: It marked 50 years of publication. Humans are lucky to live that long, let alone paper goods. To celebrate, we did a deep dive and revisited the magazine's entire history—the ebb and flow of new 4x4s, how you were building and modifying your vehicles, groundbreaking new products, events from around the world, trends that went mainstream (or crashed and burned), automotive milestones, and everything else related to the off-road world.
CARS
Robb Report

Sunreef’s New 140-Foot Sailing Catamaran Has a Fold-Out, Walk-Around Beach Club

Sunreef’s fleet of luxury catamarans just got a little bit bigger—and a little more innovative. The relatively new Polish yard, which was founded in 2002, has been steadily churning out new models to cater to the growing appetite for high-design multihulls. The latest to join the Sunreef family is a new sailing yacht known simply as the Sunreef 140. As its name implies, the newest addition spans just shy of 140 feet and is what the yard describes as a “super catamaran.” In other words, it pairs the sleek silhouette and clean lines of a classic cat with the comfort and largess...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Hästens Unveils Its Biggest Custom Mattress Yet

It’s not often a mattress is one of the defining features of a home, but Hästens may have created the exception to the rule. The Swedish luxury bed purveyor, which has been crafting six-figure designs for more than a century, has just unveiled its largest custom bed to date in the organic architectural masterpiece that is Doolittle House. Located in Joshua Tree, this 1980s abode was penned by starchitect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for artist Bev Doolittle and her husband, Jay. The new owners wanted to add more sleeping space without disturbing “the poetic nature of the home,” as they felt a responsibility...
INTERIOR DESIGN
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pros and Cons Review: Truly an SUV With a Bed

MotorTrend's Truck of the Year competition isn't a comparison test—like all Of The Years, entrants are considered against our criteria—but when it came to the new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, judges found it difficult to avoid comparisons with the new 2022 Ford Maverick, the other new compact pickup truck that dropped this year.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This Extreme-Looking Honda S2000 Is Built for Street Duty

The line drawn between street car and show car is fairly thin, and can easily be pushed a little to the left or to the right. Some cars, like this 2002 Honda S2000, have no problem proudly walking that line. And when it comes to car building, like anything in life, good things come to those who wait—but let's be real, no one likes to wait.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is Toyota’s TRD Pro Off-Road Package?

Toyota has stepped up development of TRD products integrated into their truck line, adding capability for those who intend to take their rigs farther off the beaten path—currently, there are TRD Pro packages available on the Sequoia, 4Runner, Tundra, and Tacoma. The packages provide a mix of performance upgrades that improve ability to prowl the backcountry, enhanced with distinctive visual cues.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota GR Yaris Hydrogen Concept Is a Race Car Powered By Its Name

Even though hydrogen is often called the "fuel of the future," fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are limited to the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo after Honda discontinued the Clarity. Upholding its conviction in the alternative fuel, Toyota has leveraged its fuel cell technology know-how to develop an engine that runs on hydrogen directly, which it is currently testing on the racetrack.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy