Hoonicorn's This vs That series on YouTube is one of the most popular car-based series on the internet right now. The concept behind the series is simple: two cars (this and that) race down an airstrip over a predetermined distance and see who wins. We've covered a bunch of these races, but our favorite thus far has been the Hoonicorn vs. The World races, where drift legend Ken Block takes on all sorts of weird and wonderful machines in his 1,400-horsepower Ford Mustang drift car. For season two, his daughter Lia gets behind the wheel. Last time we saw her in action, the Hoonicorn was defeated by a seriously fast Nissan GT-R, but this time the stakes are even higher: the Hoonicorn is going up against a Tesla Model S Plaid.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO