Lady Jaguars even record at 3-3 after decisive win over 903 Elite

The Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars evened their record at 3-3 on Saturday by pounding the 903 Elite, 100-15, at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Monica Horne sparked JC with 18 points.

Freshman Emily Bungar and sophomore Britany Gonzalez scored 15 points apiece for the Lady Jags.

JC will open Region XIV play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Angelina College (10-1, 0-0). The Lady Runners are ranked No. 20 in the nation.