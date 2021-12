The Dallas Cowboys may have an advantage at nearly every position group against the Washington Football Team this Sunday, but the reigning NFC East winners are far from the team they want to see if this is the week they hope to fix the running game. After not resting Ezekiel Elliott against the Saints, the Cowboys are hopeful the mini-bye with ten days of rest before Washington will be enough for a player that told the media he’ll “have to be dragged off the field”. Wednesday’s practice may have assured this, as Elliott’s backup Tony Pollard did not participate. With only Corey Clement on the roster behind this duo, the team signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad yesterday.

