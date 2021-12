Exciting things are happening overseas at Tokyo Disneyland! A new, themed port called Fantasy Springs is coming to Tokyo DisneySea and exciting aerial video footage that was shared at Destination D23 shows how expansive it will be when completed. Fantasy Springs will be the park’s eighth and largest port when it opens in 2023. While that sounds very far off, we all know that a year passes by in the blink of an eye and 2022 is already practically on our doorsteps. Which means…Fantasy Springs will be making its grand debut before we know it!

