Gingerbread Festival brings Holiday Spirit to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Gingerbread Festival kicked off in Fayetteville.

The streets featured store fronts decorated with gingerbread men and other holiday hallmarks as downtown Fayetteville hosted the yearly Gingerbread Festival. Activities at the festival included breakfast with Santa, a gingerbread decorating contest and a 5K race to help run off those Christmas cookies. Trey Foster said it is a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.

“We do it every year, around Christmas time. Gets everybody in the Christmas spirit. Just another thing that makes our town unique,” Foster said.

The holiday celebration came to an end Sunday night when the town hosted the Winter Wonderland of Lights at Fayette County Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.