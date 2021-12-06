Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may want to pause and check your Verizon app right now. There have been reports that the My Verizon app may be collecting some of your important details. Information like apps, location, history, and contacts are believed to be being collected. That is not exactly unusual but it is said to be on by default. By that we mean the company has automatically opted customers into such setting. If you have encountered Verizon Custom Experience within the privacy settings, that is actually it.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO