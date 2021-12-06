ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tailored Digital Platforms Help Banks Enhance the Customer Experience throughout the Customer Journey

By Frost, Sullivan
Killeen Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Banks use technology partners to spread risks while raising customer service levels, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- The hyper-digitalization of financial transactions has changed the way banks build their stacks across delivery teams and their methods of refinement. This new way of working empowers them...

kdhnews.com

