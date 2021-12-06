ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wemyss Malts’ single cask Scotch whiskies – Product Launch

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice – See below for details, all available in 75cl bottles. Wemyss Malts has released a limited edition line of single cask Scotch whiskies. The expressions, which are available from the company’s website, are named after aromas and tastes identified in...

www.just-drinks.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

Iconic Distillery Benriach Reimagines Its Core Range of Single Malts

Known for their long history of clever cask maturation, Speyside’s own Benriach are keeping the spirit of innovation alive and well. The iconic distillery recently refined both their recipes and cask selections alike, resulting in a new range of classic core expressions. Consisting of both peated and unpeated single malts, the latest releases introduce a whole world of flavour and some unique packaging to go along with it. This comes as great news to all the passionate whisky explorers out there, who are in tireless pursuit of the next delicious dram.
DRINKS
the-saleroom.com

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between

A bottle of Bowmore bi-centenary commemorative blend of single malt whiskies all distilled between 1950 and 1966, bottled in 1979, with paperwork, boxed (1) Spare cork present. Wax seal - see images No sign of leakage Box split Weight of bottle: 1500.9 g approx The late seller's (late) father was given this bottle in Bowmore?s Bicentenary year. At that time, he was on the board of Directors for Morrison's Distillers. On the occasion of the Queen's visit to Bowmore Distillery to open the new Reception Centre in 1980 (the royal yacht was moored in Lochindaal) he was asked to be responsible for unfurling the Royal Standard as the Queen entered the premises. This was no mean feat, at the top of an aluminium stepladder, with a brisk breeze blowing off the Loch and said banner refusing to co-operate!
DRINKS
Maxim

High West Launches New Single Malt Whiskey

The acclaimed Utah whiskey distillery is dropping another stellar single malt. The spirit of the American West will soon be available right at your doorstep (and in your bar cart) via the latest nationwide release from rising Utah whiskey brand High West. The Park City-based distiller already produces one of...
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

15 Scotch Cocktails: A Guide To The Best Whisky Concoctions

Forget about your usual drink; why not try something new? Whether you're looking for the perfect strong whiskey or just need that little boost in energy before lunchtime rolls around. Here are 15 amazing scotch cocktails to get those cravings on!. 1. Blue Blazer. The Hot Toddy is a classic...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whisky#Whiskies#Food Drink#Beverages#Scotch Available#Bananas Cream#Srp#Gbp200 Jam On Toast#Gbp300 Kiwi Chilli#Glenrothes Distillery#Gbp225 Sweet Disposition#European#Asian
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Offers Rare French Malt Whisky

Murphy Distributors added Alfred GIRAUD VOYAGE French Malt Whisky, the first expression in the exclusive Exploratory Blends range for the U.S. market, in time for the holidays. The one-of-a-kind expression from Cellar Masters Georges Clot and Gaetan Mariolle creates a perfect balance by marrying two of the best French single malts, one leaning on fruity notes, and the other on cereal notes. Each is matured in casks with bold characteristics: new French Robinia casks, a powerful and rare wood found locally in France imparting strong white floral notes, and Sauternes wine casks, sourced from nearby French producers bestowing sweet matured grape notes. The whisky sees its final aging in ex-cognac casks before bottling, creating a rare luxury whisky with an annual worldwide release of just five casks.
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Mallows Bottling’s The Rummers rum range – Product Launch

Location – Available in the UK, France and Poland. Welsh distiller Mallows Bottling has released a five-strong line of flavoured rums. The Rummers, which is the first launch from Mallows, comprises golden rum, banana, citrus & sea salt and pineapple flavours as well as a spiced rum. The brand targets consumers looking to enter the growing premium rum market.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Meticulously Blended Malt Whiskeys

London-based whiskey maker Bimber Distillery has announced the release of Apogee XII, a pure malt whiskey that has been aged in ex-Bimber and Bourbon barrels for 12 years. According to the company, the new expression aims to celebrate the art of blending by offering customers a sophisticated balance of flavors that provides a dsintcitly layered tasting experience.
DRINKS
Forbes

Scotch Whisky Investments: Behind The World’s Oldest Whisky

At the end of November, the Master’s Expo took place in Amsterdam. The huge event space showcased numerous innovative and luxury brands, from yacht makers and race car companies, to watch makers and jewellery designers, all dazzling the wealthy guests in their own way, hoping to convert as many of them as possible.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
manofmany.com

What the $1 Million+ Yamazaki 55 Year-Old Single Malt Whisky Tastes Like

Of all Japan’s current whisky makers, Yamazaki may very well be the most prized. It was then with feverish delight that we accepted an invitation to an exclusive dinner at Tetsuya’s Restaurant, during which we tasted a full range of the brand’s coveted expressions. The absolute highlight of the evening was Yamazaki 55, a blend of single malts featuring whisky distilled as early as 1960 under the supervision of Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii. More than one master would guide the juice through its subsequent maturation and blending process until landing on the final result. And what a result it is!
DRINKS
skiddle.com

Speyside Whisky and Sherry Tasting

Three indie bottled Speyside whiskies paired with three different styles of Sherry from González Byass and a bonus dram of Fino from Xeco. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We've been talking about doing this tasting for a...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Bushmills Unveils New Bottle, Packaging For Its Irish Single Malts

Bushmills Irish Whiskey recently rolled out a new bottle and packaging for its single malt range spanning 10, 12, 16, and 21 Year Old varieties. The range, already available in some markets, is expected to have a global reach by early 2022. A statement from Bushmills proclaims this a departure...
DRINKS
Esquire

The 11 Best Scotch Glasses to Do Your Single Malts Justice

The pomp and circumstance that goes into drinking—sorry, snifting then sipping—a glass of scotch is disproportionate to the scotch itself. Yes, we love a good bottle of single malt (American, Japanese, or Scottish). We've fallen for an exceptional blended release (Johnnie Walker High Rye, come through). That doesn't mean scotch is liquified gold that bestows upon its drinker the gift of precognition, or permanent eight pack. It's a liquid. Go ahead and drink it out of a watering can or a chipped diner mug. It'll taste pretty damn good to your average whiskey drinker, no matter the vessel.
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Doghouse Distillery’s Baller Chilli Bacon Vodka – Product Launch

Price – GBP32.95 (US$44) per 70cl bottle; GBP4.99 per 5cl bottle. London distiller Doghouse Distillery has released a chilli & bacon flavoured vodka. Baller Chilli Bacon Vodka is the first flavoured extension to Doghouse’s Baller brand, which rolled out in 2018. The company said the new launch is a “first-of-its-kind flavour” that targets both bartenders and home consumption.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Glen Moray Reveals Its Final Scotch Whisky For 2021

Glen Moray recently released another expression from its Warehouse 1 line up just in time for the holiday season — the 2008 Manzanilla Finish. Limited to only 1240 cask-strength bottles, the new Manzanilla Finish is said to bring together the Spey water of Glen Moray’s spirits with the sea-salt tang of Manzanilla sherry, which is typically produced along the sea estuary of the Guadalquivir river.
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Bushmills 27-Year-Old Bourbon Cask Irish whiskey – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whiskey, Irish, single malt, 52.1% abv. Location – Global Travel Retail, available in Ireland at Cork and Dublin airports. Price – SRP of EUR650 (US$735) per 70cl bottle, limited to 678 units. Cuervo has released a GTR-exclusive Bushmills from the Irish whiskey brand’s ‘Causeway Collection’ series. Distilled...
DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Whyte & Mackay’s Fettercairn 16 Years Old 2021 single malt – Product Launch

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, Highlands, single malt, 46.4% abv. Location – European markets including Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. Price – In the UK, SRP of GBP69 (US$91) per 70cl bottle. Whyte & Mackay has released this year’s version of Fettercairn 16 Years...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Pernod Ricard Unveils The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery In China

Pernod Ricard recently unveiled The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, China. It is being noted as the first international spirits and wines group to establish a fully operational malt whisky distillery in that nation. The Chuan Malt Whiskey Distillery reflects what’s said to be Pernod Richard’s commitment to China,...
DRINKS
Telegraph

Poached clementines in whisky recipe

An alternative to pears, clementines poached in a boozy syrup (brandy works well instead of whisky) develop a beguiling melting texture that is lovely with ice cream. 500g little clementines (about 10) 90g sugar. 375ml water. 100ml whisky. 1 vanilla pod, cut in two. 2 x 500ml jars. Method. Peel...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS

