Man found dead in Reno Monday morning died of gunshot wound
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 3:40 P.M. Reno Police now say that a man found dead in downtown Reno Monday morning, died...www.kolotv.com
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 3:40 P.M. Reno Police now say that a man found dead in downtown Reno Monday morning, died...www.kolotv.com
Yup - Jacobs and four-eyed bimbo really making area safe. Safer with "supposed" drug dealers. Don't recall as many "accidental" "fires set by homeless," pedestrian accidents and now "suspicious" murder before the bimbo and Jacobs started sharing their beds.
Comments / 4