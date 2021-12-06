ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck ties up with Thermo Fisher to make its COVID-19 pill in Canada

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Drugmaker Merck & Co on Monday announced a deal with medical device maker Thermo...

Europe surpasses 75 million COVID-19 cases amid spread of Omicron

(Reuters) – Europe crossed 75 million coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region braces for the new Omicron variant at a time when hospitals in some countries are already strained by the current surge. Over 15 countries in Europe have reported confirmed cases of the...
MarketWatch

Merck to supply Government of Canada with up to 1 million courses molnupiravir, its COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday that it has entered into an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with up to one million patient courses of its COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, which is being developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Earlier this week, an advisory panel recommended that the drug maker's oral antiviral treatment of COVID-19 be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under terms of the supply agreement, Merck will supply 500,000 patient courses of molnupiravir in 2022, and has granted options for up to 500,000 more courses, pending approval by Health Canada. Merck's stock fell 0.8% in afternoon trading. It has lost 5.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Merck is a component, has slipped 2.7%.
Indiana Daily Student

Merck & Co.’s pill approved to treat COVID-19

An antiviral pill used to treat high-risk adults for COVID-19 was approved by an advisory committee within the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday. The new pill is manufactured by the American Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. The committee approved it in a narrow 13 to 10 vote, according to the...
cbslocal.com

U.S. Panel Backs First-Of-A-Kind COVID-19 Pill From Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that...
CBS Philly

FDA Panel Narrowly Votes To Recommend Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Merck is closer to getting authorization for its COVID pill. It’s the first drug Americans could take at home to treat the coronavirus. An FDA advisory panel has voted to recommend that the FDA and CDC authorize the use of an antiviral pill to treat the worst effects of COVID-19 in high-risk patients. The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13 to 10 to recommend emergency authorization of pharmaceutical giant Merck’s antiviral pill, which is called molnupiravir. The pill has been shown to modestly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID. But, that close vote speaks to the hesitancy...
Herald & Review

US panel weighs whether to OK Merck COVID-19 pill

U.S. health advisers are reviewing Merck's closely watched COVID-19 pill, which could become the first easy-to-use drug for American patients. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts Tuesday whether the agency should authorize the pill. The meeting comes as U.S. infections are rising again and health authorities worldwide size up the threat posed by the new omicron variant. Given the ongoing threat, the FDA is widely expected to approve emergency use of Merck's pill. But new data released last week painted a less compelling picture than when the company first publicized its early results in October.
massdevice.com

Thermo Fisher says TaqPath tests can detect Omicron variant of COVID-19

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19), offer accurate results for samples with the latest variant of the virus, B.1.1.529 (“Omicron”). Omicron was recently designated as a “variant...
biopharmadive.com

New Merck study results raise questions about its COVID-19 pill

New study results disclosed by Merck & Co. on Friday indicated its COVID-19 pill molnupiravir may not be as effective as the company previously stated, a finding that could change how the Food and Drug Administration and its advisers view the drug at an upcoming meeting. In October, Merck said...
New York Post

Merck says COVID-19 pill may not be as effective as they thought

Pharmaceutical giant Merck said Friday that its COVID-19 pill could be less effective than originally thought. The drugmaker said the experimental pill, molnupiravir, was shown to be 30 percent effective in fighting hospitalizations and deaths in a study of 1,433 patients. That’s a drop from a 50 percent effectiveness rate...
investing.com

Merck Gives Up Gains Ahead of FDA Review of Covid-19 Pill

Investing.com – Merck stock (NYSE:MRK) traded 3.5% lower in Friday’s premarket while the company awaits details of FDA’s review of the Covid-19 pill it has jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The stock traded 1.2% higher initially but was weighed down by broader market concerns over the emergence of a new...
whbl.com

France’s fifth Covid wave has not peaked yet – government

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic engulfing France has not yet reached its peak. The seven-day moving average of new confirmed new infections set a new 2021 high of more than 44,500 on Tuesday. (Reporting...
whbl.com

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a senior health official said on Monday. The case, which is still awaiting the result of a second test, was identified as a male U.S. citizen who had traveled to Thailand from Spain at the end of November, Supakit Sirilak, the Director-General of the Medical Science Department, told a news conference.
