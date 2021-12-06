ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Maidens, Indians bring home hardware from weekend tourneys

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIWuJ_0dFLCgBU00

It was a good weekend of basketball for teams from Jacksonville High School over the weekend, with both the Maidens and the Indians finishing strong in tournaments in Eustace and Athens.

The Jacksonville girls finished in second place in Eustace after falling 38-24 to Kaufman in the championship game on Saturday.

Kaufman moved to 9-2 with the victory while the Maidens are 5-8.

Jacksonville took down Eustace 37-27 in the semi-finals to advance into the championship.

The Indians came home with the third place award in the Athens tourney as a result of posting a 77-51 win over Athens on Saturday.

That win enabled the Tribe (7-1) to bounce back from its lone loss, am 80-67 defeat that came at the hands of Bullard on Friday. Bullard went on to win the championship in Athens.

On Tuesday night both the Maidens and the Indians will be on the road for non-district games.

The Jacksonville girls will be in Longview to test Pine Tree while the Indians make the short drive to Palestine for a date with the Wildcats.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Alto moving down to Class 2A, Division II ranks

ALTO — Only one area team was impacted by the University Interscholastic League's announcement on Wednesday of its cutoff and divisional numbers for football for the 2022-24 school terms. The Alto Yellowjackets will be moving down from Class 2A, Division I to Class 2A, Division II. Alto's snap shot...
ALTO, TX
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
136
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy