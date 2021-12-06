Maidens, Indians bring home hardware from weekend tourneys

It was a good weekend of basketball for teams from Jacksonville High School over the weekend, with both the Maidens and the Indians finishing strong in tournaments in Eustace and Athens.

The Jacksonville girls finished in second place in Eustace after falling 38-24 to Kaufman in the championship game on Saturday.

Kaufman moved to 9-2 with the victory while the Maidens are 5-8.

Jacksonville took down Eustace 37-27 in the semi-finals to advance into the championship.

The Indians came home with the third place award in the Athens tourney as a result of posting a 77-51 win over Athens on Saturday.

That win enabled the Tribe (7-1) to bounce back from its lone loss, am 80-67 defeat that came at the hands of Bullard on Friday. Bullard went on to win the championship in Athens.

On Tuesday night both the Maidens and the Indians will be on the road for non-district games.

The Jacksonville girls will be in Longview to test Pine Tree while the Indians make the short drive to Palestine for a date with the Wildcats.