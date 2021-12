Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO