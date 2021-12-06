ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed shares close down 11% on first day of trading after SPAC merger

By Jessica Bursztynsky
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of BuzzFeed, a digital media company, fell Monday after going public through a special purpose acquisition company. The company's stock, trading under the ticker "BZFD," was initially up more than 35% in the morning. BuzzFeed's success as a publicly-traded company will be watched by both investors and industry...

