Public Health

Covid-19: NI car sales fall after strong demand post-lockdown

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew car sales in NI were down by 14% in November compared to the same month last year, industry data suggests. Strong demand last year after lockdowns eased in 2020 may account for some of...

www.bbc.com

kdal610.com

GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales on booming chip demand

(Reuters) – GlobalFoundries posted a 56% rise in revenue on Tuesday, in its first earnings update after going public in October, as the global semiconductor shortage drives companies to secure supplies of chips used in everything from cars to mobile phones. The company makes silicon wafers for chip designers, such...
MARKETS
investing.com

Zscaler Stock Flat After Company Posts Strong Revenue Growth, Guidance

Investing.com - Zscaler’s stock (NASDAQ:ZS) is trading flat after the cyber-security software provider posted an earnings beat. Zscaler reported $230.5M in revenue for their quarter ended October 31, 62% above last year’s numbers, their strongest year-over-year growth quarter since coming public in 2019. Non-GAAP income came in at $.14/share. Both were ahead of analyst estimates.
STOCKS
cartechnewz.com

Automotive Industry Sales Rise Post COVID-19!!

Have you ever wondered what the average lifetime of a car is?. It’s estimated to be 9.4 years. And this number has increased further to 12 years with the COVID-19 pandemic due to various reasons like – people working from home, car dealers offering extended car warranties, etc. How does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK retailer Frasers profit jumps on strong reopening after lockdown

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion group Frasers (FRAS.L) reported a 61.7% rise in first-half core earnings, driven by a strong performance from its shops as they reopened after COVID lockdowns, plus the opening of new Flannels stores and online growth. Shares in the group, formerly called...
RETAIL
#Used Cars#Covid 19#Lockdowns#Ni#Smmt#Ulster Bank
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CBS Chicago

U.S. Consumer Prices See Steepest Jump In 40 Years; Even Economists Are Surprised

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — In a holiday hit that we’d all rather not hear about, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced that prices shot up almost 7 percent this year. It is the fastest one-year jump in 40 years, and as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Friday, the jump is likely hitting families pretty hard. The reason in part is that some things have gone up in price more than others. For instance, the price of food has gone up more than that of clothes and furniture. That adds an extra punch. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the...
BUSINESS
foxla.com

Strong Cyber Monday sales expected but could fall short of 2020 spending

NEW YORK - Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Monday, making it once again the biggest online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Still, spending on what's known as Cyber Monday could drop from last year's level of $10.8...
RETAIL
BBC

NI economy had 'UK's best bounce back' after lockdown

Northern Ireland's economy grew by 1.08% in the third quarter of this year, an estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests. That is below the UK average of 1.3%, but similar to the performance in Scotland and Wales. Further analysis of ONS data by the Financial Times suggests...
ECONOMY

