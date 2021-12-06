ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

With omicron out there, here's how to decide if you should attend that holiday party, according to Dr. Fauci

By Cory Stieg, @corystieg
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is the unwelcome party guest at everyone's holiday gatherings this year. Scientists are still trying to learn about the new Covid variant — including how transmissible it is, how well current vaccines work against it and where its biggest hotspots are. Many of those answers won't be known for at...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 4

Related
Sand Hills Express

Fauci on Omicron variant: “We should not be freaking out”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is asking the public not to panic while scientists around the world rush to understand the threat posed by Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa. President Biden’s chief medical adviser said it’s going to take some time — perhaps a couple of weeks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Dr. Fauci On Omicron Variant In U.S.: 'Inevitably It Will Be Here'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, said the new omicron variant of COVID-19 will "inevitably" reach the United States. "We all know when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dr Fauci confirms first case of omicron in the US

Dr Fauci confirms the US has seen its first case of the new mutated coronavirus variant omicron. The person is based in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed. White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Your Party#Christmas#The Wall Street Journal#Cnn
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
New York Post

Fauci says booster for Omicron variant may not be necessary for vaxxed

Dr. Anthony Fauci said a booster shot specifically for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may not be necessary for vaccinated people. The White House chief medical advisor said that the existing shots could be enough to provide protection against the new variant. “I’m not so sure that we’re going to...
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
SCIENCE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Warning About Delta, Omicron COVID Variants

Coronavirus cases in America are raging again, as Delta and a new variant, Omicron, stalk humanity—and the data "suggests very strongly that Omicron has a transmission advantage," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He issued urgent words of warning in a new interview with McClatchy. Read on for five pieces of essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy