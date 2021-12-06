ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Manny Diaz 'disappointed,' 'hurt' by Miami's decision to oust him as football coach

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz after three seasons, the school announced on Monday.

The Hurricanes wasted no time replacing Diaz, with Oregon's Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks to take over.

In the wake of the decision, Diaz revealed on social media he was "disappointed in the University's decision and the manner in which this played out over the past few weeks" when speculation around a potential coaching change gained momentum.

"The uncertainty impacted our team, our staff and their families," Diaz wrote. "(T)hese are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt."

The Hurricanes finished the season at 7-5 and have accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 against Washington State. Diaz leaves with a 21-15 record during his tenure.

The Hurricanes were thought to be a contender in 2021 and were ranked No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason poll. But a 44-13 blowout loss to Alabama in their season opener and a loss at home to Michigan State two weeks later derailed any national title hopes.

Quarterback D'Eriq King was hurt during the loss to the Spartans and was done for the season after a right shoulder injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0LPx_0dFLBrc200
Manny Diaz went 21-15 during his three seasons with the Hurricanes. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

BOWL SCHEDULE: Complete college football bowl schedule for 2021 season

SALARY DATABASE: See what college football coaches are making

The 47-year-old Diaz took over for Mark Richt after serving as his defensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

Diaz, who also was a defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Texas, had accepted the head coaching job at Temple after the conclusion of the 2018 season, but after Richt announced his retirement, changed course and was hired that same day to take over the Miami program.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson

Contributing: Steve Gardner

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Manny Diaz 'disappointed,' 'hurt' by Miami's decision to oust him as football coach

