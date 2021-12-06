ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMG! LOL! BuzzFeed's trading on the Nasdaq

By Kerry Flynn
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — At Nasdaq Monday, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti — flanked by Instagram celebrity "Dude with Sign" and people holding oversized yellow "OMG" and "win" signs — rang the opening bell for BuzzFeed's debut as a public company. Simultaneously at BuzzFeed's headquarters in New York, an acrobatic cat...

www.cnn.com

NBC Philadelphia

Why BuzzFeed's Poor Debut Doesn't Necessarily Spell Bad News for New Media

BuzzFeed shares dropped 39% in its first week of trading. Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg said he bought a 'f---ton' of BuzzFeed at $6 per share. Digital media companies are rooting for BuzzFeed's success but can move forward even if shares don't surge because it provides a stable value comparison.
MARKETS
Seattle Times

BuzzFeed’s stock surges then falls in its public debut

BuzzFeed started trading on the stock market Monday, a big step that could help the company expand while charting a path for other young digital media companies that are also aiming to become publicly traded businesses. But its debut has been anything but smooth. The stock, trading under the symbol...
STOCKS
Vanity Fair

BuzzFeed’s Bumpy Stock Market Debut Could Be A Warning Sign for Media Companies

BuzzFeed, which struck a deal to go public via a SPAC merger in June, listed its shares on the stock exchange Monday—a major milestone for any company, and particularly for a media startup known as much for Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting as its listicles. But while co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti had months earlier touted his agreement with publicly-traded shell company 890 5th Avenue Partners (and with it, BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex) as “the future of media,” Monday’s move onto the public market seemed, by day’s end, more like a warning sign—or, at the very least, a reality check. BuzzFeed’s stock briefly spiked, at one point by more than 50 percent, before falling later in the day, closing down 11 percent from its starting price. It was, as the New York Times reported, a “disappointing” public debut “underlining how hard it will be for digital media companies to become the giants that they aimed to be.”
STOCKS
NBC Miami

BuzzFeed Shares Close Down 11% on First Day of Trading After SPAC Merger

Shares of BuzzFeed, a digital media company, fell Monday after going public through a special purpose acquisition company. The company's stock, trading under the ticker "BZFD," was initially up more than 35% in the morning. BuzzFeed's success as a publicly-traded company will be watched by both investors and industry peers,...
STOCKS
Street.Com

BuzzFeed Stock Wavers on First Day of Trading

Shares of news publisher BuzzFeed (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed Report wavered in the prominent digital-media company's first day of trading on the Nasdaq. Shares of BuzzFeed jumped as much as 45% on the Nasdaq at the start of trading on Monday morning. At last check they were off 5.7% at $9.07.
STOCKS
WWD

All Eyes on BuzzFeed’s Stock Market Debut

Click here to read the full article. Cakes, cats, bright yellow OMG signs, Instagram star Dude With Sign and a lot of confetti were on hand Monday to help digital media company BuzzFeed make its public debut on Nasdaq, but did it hit the mark with investors? So far, the answer appears to be no with its stock, now trading as “BZFD”, down by just over 11 percent to $8.56 after briefly spiking by as much as 40 percent earlier in the day.More from WWDInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent NetworkBarbie as an Instagram Star BuzzFeed’s journey...
MARKETS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti on market debut

Buzzfeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' ahead of the digital media company's debut as a public company through a SPAC merger. Peretti also breaks down the company's planned path to profitability and its valuation. "We're going to continue to grow our business. We're going to continue to look for attractive acquisition targets," Peretti tells CNBC.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

BuzzFeed goes public: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as the ‘new media’ king eschews IPO for SPAC

One of the buzziest new media companies on the planet is BuzzFeed. It’s also one of the oldest, founded in 2006. It quickly became a hit with younger people due to its listicles and other viral posts, before moving into more serious journalism, for which the outfit has won a Pulitzer. As of today, the company hits another milestone: it goes public. Here’s what you need to know:
MARKETS
Jonah Peretti
Investopedia

BuzzFeed Set to Go Public

Youth-oriented digital media company BuzzFeed Inc. is on the verge of going public through a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank check company. After the merger, the surviving entity will be renamed BuzzFeed Inc., with trading due to begin on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 under the symbol BZFD.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

7 Reasons BuzzFeed's Debut Crashed This Week

Online media company BuzzFeed went public via SPAC on Monday. It didn't go well. The stock has fallen every day in its brief public tenure, making it hard to attract new hires or acquire other media players. With slow growth, weak consumption metrics, and recently striking employees this is a...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

BuzzFeed soars in first day of trading after de-spacing deal, short squeeze

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) jumped 24% in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction and a likely short squeeze. The stock pop comes after a report last week that about 94% of the $287.5 million the SPAC raised was withdrawn by investors, according to a WSJ report. That leaves BuzzFeed with about $16M from its public listing.
STOCKS
Axios

Media startups anxiously await BuzzFeed’s stock market debut

Digital media companies considering going public are watching BuzzFeed's expected stock market debut next week to see how investors will respond. Why it matters: A slowdown in SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) earlier this year pushed some digital media companies that were considering going public via SPAC IPOs away from the idea, such as Vice.
MARKETS
CNN

Chris Wallace Joins CNN+

Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022. “I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape—and finding new ways to tell stories,” said Wallace. “As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started.”
TV & VIDEOS
