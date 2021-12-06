OMG! LOL! BuzzFeed's trading on the Nasdaq

BuzzFeed, which struck a deal to go public via a SPAC merger in June, listed its shares on the stock exchange Monday—a major milestone for any company, and particularly for a media startup known as much for Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting as its listicles. But while co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti had months earlier touted his agreement with publicly-traded shell company 890 5th Avenue Partners (and with it, BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex) as “the future of media,” Monday’s move onto the public market seemed, by day’s end, more like a warning sign—or, at the very least, a reality check. BuzzFeed’s stock briefly spiked, at one point by more than 50 percent, before falling later in the day, closing down 11 percent from its starting price. It was, as the New York Times reported, a “disappointing” public debut “underlining how hard it will be for digital media companies to become the giants that they aimed to be.”

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO