ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tommy Fury withdraws from Tampa fight, Jake Paul to face Tyron Woodley

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCNYS_0dFLBSjz00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his upcoming boxing match against YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul, set for Amalie Arena this month.

Fury (7-0 in his boxing career) has withdrawn due to a medical issue that impacted his training camp before the match, which will still take place Dec. 18.

Instead, Paul (4-0 in his career) will take on former MMA champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their Aug. 29 bout in Cleveland. The match came to a split decision, with Paul winning over Woodley.

Brady throws for 368 yards, 4 TDs; Bucs beat Falcons 30-17

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul.

This will be Paul’s third fight this year. He initially announced the fight on his Twitter page in October.

Limited tickets remain and are available for purchase online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

WFLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy