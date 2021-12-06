Tommy Fury withdraws from Tampa fight, Jake Paul to face Tyron Woodley

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his upcoming boxing match against YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul, set for Amalie Arena this month.

Fury (7-0 in his boxing career) has withdrawn due to a medical issue that impacted his training camp before the match, which will still take place Dec. 18.

Instead, Paul (4-0 in his career) will take on former MMA champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their Aug. 29 bout in Cleveland. The match came to a split decision, with Paul winning over Woodley.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul.

This will be Paul’s third fight this year. He initially announced the fight on his Twitter page in October.

Limited tickets remain and are available for purchase online.

