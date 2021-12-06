ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq's 21-year-old son says his famous dad 'plays super dirty' in one-on-game games

By Josh Peter, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef, a 6-foot-10 junior at LSU, said he hasn’t played basketball against his famous father in about five years – but he’ll never forget their games of one-on-one.

“He plays super dirty," Shareef said. “He fouls a lot."

During an interview with USA TODAY Sports, Shareef shared details of his new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with NFT Genius, a cryptocurrency company, before talk shifted to Shaq and their one-on-one battles. Shaq is Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who was one of the most dominant centers in the sport.

Sometimes, Shareef said, he and his younger brother Shaqir, now a 6-foot-7 freshman at Texas Southern, teamed up against their 7-foot-1 father.

NIL DEAL: Shaq's son, a 6-foot-10 college junior at LSU, signs NIL deal with cryptocurrency company

“If we score on him, he’ll say it’s a travel," Shareef said. “He’ll say anything. I won, but he wants to say he won because he was playing dirty."

And if they challenge him to a game now?

“All he does is just kind of stunt on us," Shareef said. “He’ll tell us, ‘No, I’ve been doing this for 20 years.’ He’s like, ‘I taught you everything you know.’ He’ll say how many (NBA championship) rings he has.

“He’ll shut the conversation down real quick. He’ll play with us sometimes, but just quick, two possessions and he’ll just stop.’’

