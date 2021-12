During the early 1900’s the world's interest in skiing was on a dramatic rise during a time when leather boots were bound to wooden planks used to descend snowy mountain slopes–word of this skiing phenomenon would soon spread to Montana where locals viewed their very own spectacular mountains and dreamed of skiing them. At the beginning of the 1930’s resort skiing was rapidly gaining popularity and Montana joined the excitement in 1936 with the opening of Montana's first ski resort, Kings Hill which was later renamed Showdown Mountain, found only an hour outside of Great Falls. Today Montana is home to over 15 ski resorts. From Turner Mountain in Libby to Big Sky Resort near Bozeman, Montana’s diversity of ski resorts is as vast as its big sky!

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO