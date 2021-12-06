ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Launches Stricter Vaccine Mandate Over Omicron, Fears Of Winter Surge In Cases

By Nicholas Morgan
New York City is initiating a stricter COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will go into effect on Dec. 27. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new policy and described it as a “preemptive strike” to stall another wave of COVID cases after the Omicron variant was detected in the five...

Harlem Residents Protest Placement Of Supervised Injection Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people protested the placement of a new supervised injection site in Harlem on Saturday. An overdose prevention center opened there in November near 126th Street and Park Avenue. A second center opened on West 180th Street in Washington Heights. Users are allowed to use whatever drug they bring with them inside the site. Trained staff provide clean needles, administer Naloxone if needed and provide options for addiction treatment. The goal of the centers is to save lives, but residents have concerns. “We have too many here. They need to be spread throughout New York City and not all dumped into Harlem,” Harlem resident Syderia Asberry-Chresfield said. “When I walk out of my apartment building in the morning, I see needles all over the street. My son shouldn’t have that,” Harlem resident Julia Fishman said. Protesters believe the majority of people using the program come from other parts of the city and want the centers to be more spread out throughout the city.
Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate. The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over his vaccine mandate for city workers. The union says the mandate comes at a time when they are in a serious staffing crisis and hundreds of correction officers are out on leave without pay. “Our jails are extremely unsafe and to put hundreds of officers out on leave without pay, it just makes a more unsafe situation, like pouring gasoline on a fire that’s already ignited,” COBA President Benny Boscio said. The union is calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers can return to work. The Department of Correction called the 12-hour shifts temporary, explaining they would end when more correction officers get vaccinated.
City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
City Council Passes Bill Allowing NYC Residents Who Are Not Citizens To Vote In City Elections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a million New York City residents who could not vote in local elections due to their citizenship status may soon be able to. With a vote of 33 to 14, the City Council passed the “Our City Our Vote” legislation Thursday, granting non-citizens who are either legally authorized to work in the country or have legal permanent residence status the right to vote in municipal elections – not federal or state. The measure now heads to Mayor Bill de Blasio for him to sign into law. De Blasio has been hesitant to fully support the bill and...
New York governor imposes indoor mask mandate with $1k fine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
Watch: NYC’s New Schools Chief on His ‘North Star’ for America’s Top District

The morning after New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named him the city’s next schools chancellor, David Banks made several media appearances Friday where he talked about his vision and priorities for America’s largest school district.  Appearing on MSNBC, he spoke specifically about school safety during COVID and the need to keep remote learning options […]
Landlord Groups Fume As NYC Council Mulls Proposal To Prevent Criminal Background Checks Of Potential Tenants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an 11th-hour attempt by the City Council to pass a controversial bill that would prevent landlords from doing criminal background checks on potential tenants. It could affect residents of several million rental apartments, condos and co-ops, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Landlord groups were in an uproar Wednesday, charging that the safety of millions of tenants is on the line if the lame duck mayor and lame duck City Council ram through a bill that prevents them from checking the criminal histories of people before they allow them to move into their buildings. “Murder, assault, battery, drug...
Is New York City’s Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers Legal?

With the holiday season in full swing, New York City employers began their workweek taking in surprising news from the city’s outgoing mayor. On Dec. 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced several initiatives to expand New York City’s rules for vaccination against Covid-19, citing inevitable holiday get-togethers and the arrival of the omicron variant, with the expectation that its high rate of transmission will lead to a new spike in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
