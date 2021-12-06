ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Cyberquad for kids already sold out

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not exactly the ATV for everyone Tesla promised alongside the Cybertruck a couple years ago, but the Cyberquad for kids arrived this past Thursday. Telsa updated its store last week with this latest product, and to be fair, the carmaker said the ATV is suitable for "anyone 8 years old...

Hot Hardware

Tesla's Electric Cyberquad ATV Will Make Your Kid The Envy Of The Neighborhood

Tesla has become synonymous with electric vehicles, but its latest product is one that probably caught everyone off guard—an electric "Cyberquad for Kids" priced at $1,900. It's basically a smaller version of the adult-sized Cyberquad ATV (all-terrain vehicle) it rolled onto stage two years ago during its Cybertruck event, and which has yet to ship.
