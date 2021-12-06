ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching an old chemical new tricks

By Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but can you do new tricks with old chemical catalysts? Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor John E. Moses and his team have paired a catalyst called "Barton's base" developed in the 1980s with a new family of chemical reactions. This powerful...

Phys.org

New computational approach predicts chemical reactions at high temperatures

Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such as steel but also for recycling. Because current extraction processes are very carbon-intensive, emitting large quantities of greenhouse gases, researchers have been exploring new approaches to developing "greener" processes. This work has been especially challenging to do in the lab because it requires costly reactors. Building and running computer simulations would be an alternative, but currently there is no computational method that can accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Optimized method to detect high-dimensional entanglement

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team led by Academician Guo Guangcan from the University of Science and Technology of China of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), collaborating with Prof. Wang Zizhu from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, proposed an optimized detection method for high-dimensional entanglement for the first time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Superheavy science: Lab's actinide abilities enable the discovery of new elements

It's elemental—scientists agree that the periodic table is incomplete. And when it comes to unveiling parts of the periodic table yet undiscovered, the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is doing some heavy lifting. A combination of unique facilities, people with specific skills and expertise, and a storied...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Exotic six-quark particle predicted by supercomputers

The predicted existence of an exotic particle made up of six elementary particles known as quarks by RIKEN researchers could deepen our understanding of how quarks combine to form the nuclei of atoms. Quarks are the fundamental building blocks of matter. The nuclei of atoms consist of protons and neutrons,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New state of matter: Crystalline and flowing at the same time

Through their research efforts, the team was able to finally disprove an intuitive assumption that in order for two particles of matter to merge and form larger units (i.e. aggregates or clusters), they must be attracted to each other. As early as the turn of the century, a team of soft matter physicists headed by Christos Likos of the University of Vienna predicted on the basis of theoretical considerations that this does not necessarily have to be the case. They suggested that purely repulsive particles could also form clusters, provided they are fully overlapping and that their repulsion fulfills certain mathematical criteria.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers develop advanced catalysts for clean hydrogen production

Oregon State University research into the design of catalysts has shown that hydrogen can be cleanly produced with much greater efficiency and at a lower cost than is possible with current commercially available catalysts. A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing...
CHEMISTRY
BGR.com

Breakthrough anti-aging chemical successfully extends the lives of mice

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Scientists have discovered an anti-aging chemical that can be derived from the seeds of a grape. The researchers isolated the chemical from the extract of a grape seed. When tested in mice, it showed an increase of the lifespans of old mice by nine percent. It accomplished this by cleaning out the old and worn-out cells in the mice. An anti-aging chemical from grape seeds destroys old cells According to a study completed on the anti-aging chemical, it was able to destroy the cells typically associated with aging. Our bodies...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New research explains Earth's peculiar chemical composition

Earth's surface environment hosts large reservoirs of hydrogen (H, mainly in the form of water, H2O), nitrogen (in atmospheric N2) and carbon (mainly in carbonate rocks). H, N and C are sometimes called "volatile" elements, or simply "volatiles," by geoscientists because many of the simple compounds they form are gases at standard temperature and pressure. However, the distribution of these volatiles on Earth is skewed relative to their abundance in the materials Earth is thought to have formed. These volatile elements are major components of the atmosphere and oceans and key elements for life; thus, understanding the origin of Earth's volatile composition is crucial for understanding how Earth developed a habitable environment. A new study led by Haruka Sakuraba of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Hiroyuki Kurokawa of the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology shows how dramatic events during Earth's formation process itself can account for these observations.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843 investigated in X-rays

Italian astronomers have performed X-ray observations of the massive galaxy cluster ClG-J104803.7+313843, using ESA's XMM-Newton spacecraft. Results of the observational campaign, presented November 26 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the properties of this cluster. Galaxy clusters contain up to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. They are the...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers capture the fastest optical flash emitted from a newborn supernova

A team of astronomers has discovered the fastest optical flash of a Type Ia supernova, and reports a study in Astrophysical Journal Letters published on December 8. Many stars end their lives through a spectacular explosion. Most massive stars will explode as a supernova. Though a white dwarf star is the remnant of an intermediate mass star like our sun, it can explode if the star is part of a close binary star system, where two stars orbit around each other. This type of supernovae is classified as Type Ia supernovae.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Hippos' constant defecating turns African pools into communal guts

Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of poop. All that excrement, new research has found, turns the pools into extensions of the hippos' guts, as bacteria and other microbes expelled into the water survive and are shared among the congregating animals. This "meta-gut," as the researchers termed it, could have major impacts on the hippos' ecosystems.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

A quantum approach to a singularity problem

One of the major issues in general relativity that separates it from other descriptions of the universe, like quantum physics, is the existence of singularities . Singularities are points that when mathematically described give an infinite value and suggest areas of the universe where the laws of physics would cease to exist — i.e. points at the beginning of the universe and at the center of black holes.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Sharing office space increases collaboration among researchers

A new study published in PLOS ONE and co-authored by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Portland State University (PSU) provides addiitional evidence that spatial proximity increases cross-disciplinary collaboration among researchers. The study, co-authored by Arianna Salazar Miranda (Urban Studies & Planning, MIT) and Matthew Claudel (Geography,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
ASTRONOMY

