Iowa defeats ISU in Wrestling Dual
(Ames) #1 Iowa defeated #13 Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk wrestling Dual, 22-11, on Sunday evening at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Iowa is now 3-0 on the season, Iowa State falls to 2-1.
Final Results
125 – #18 Kysen Terukina (ISU) decision Jesse Ybarra (Iowa), 8-2
133 – #3 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) decision Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4
141 – #2 2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) major decision Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7
149 – #9 Max Murin (Iowa) decision Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2
157 – #1 David Carr (ISU) decision #9 Kaleb Young (Iowa), 6-2
165 – #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major decision Grant Stotts (ISU), 15-5
174 – Nelson Brands (Iowa) decision Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV)
184 – #12 Marcus Coleman (ISU) decision Myles Wilson (Iowa), 4-1
197 – Yonger Bastida (ISU) decision #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 4-3
HWT – #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) DQ 6:02 (Stalling)
*Iowa State deducted a team point following a 197-pound match
*Iowa deducted a team point following HWT match
Final: #1 Iowa 22 – #13 Iowa State 11
Comments / 0