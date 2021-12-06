ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa defeats ISU in Wrestling Dual

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Ames) #1 Iowa defeated #13 Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk wrestling Dual, 22-11, on Sunday evening at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Iowa is now 3-0 on the season, Iowa State falls to 2-1.

Final Results

125 – #18 Kysen Terukina (ISU) decision Jesse Ybarra (Iowa), 8-2

133 – #3 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) decision Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4

141 – #2 2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) major decision Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7

149 – #9 Max Murin (Iowa) decision Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2

157 – #1 David Carr (ISU) decision #9 Kaleb Young (Iowa), 6-2

165 – #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major decision Grant Stotts (ISU), 15-5

174 – Nelson Brands (Iowa) decision Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV)

184 – #12 Marcus Coleman (ISU) decision Myles Wilson (Iowa), 4-1

197 – Yonger Bastida (ISU) decision #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 4-3

HWT – #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) DQ 6:02 (Stalling)

*Iowa State deducted a team point following a 197-pound match

*Iowa deducted a team point following HWT match

Final: #1 Iowa 22 – #13 Iowa State 11

Comments / 0

 

