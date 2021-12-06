Iowa defeats ISU in Wrestling Dual

(Audubon) Treynor at Audubon comes your way Tuesday on KSOM. Video of the game will also stream live at WesternIowaToday.com. The Cardinals graduated a great senior class from last year’s state tournament team, but Audubon coach Coleman Mullenix indicates he is not expecting a big drop off. “The WIC runs through Treynor in my opinion. Once again they are good, they are athletic. They are always difficult to play against. Beyond being athletic and really talented they are disciplined, really well coached, and you know you are going to have make little to no mistakes if you’re going to be able to compete with them.”

