There are a lot of food opinions on the internet, and some of the most passionate are about pizza. People have thoughts about the best way to make it, the right way to reheat it, the best and worst toppings (see: pineapple), and the list goes on and on. One thing that people can agree on is that freshly made, right out of the oven pies are the best type of pizza, but the convenience factor of frozen options gives the fresh kind a run for its money. According to Statista, 203.12 million Americans consumed frozen pizzas in 2020 alone.

