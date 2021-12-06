ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Succession’ Actor Hiam Abbass to Star in Disney+ French Mini-Series ‘Oussekine’ (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Webster County Citizen
 3 days ago

Hiam Abbass, best known as Marcia Roy in HBO’s Succession, is set to star in Oussekine, an upcoming French drama from Disney+ and its new content hub Star. The streamer has released a trailer (watch below) for the four-part series, which revolves around the events between December 5 to December 6,...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry Inks Multi-Film Partnership with Netflix

Having just debuted her directorial debut Bruised on the service, Halle Berry is putting down roots at Netflix. Berry has entered into a multi-picture partnership with the streaming service, that will see her star in and produce Netflix feature films. The news comes the week after Berry’s Bruised debuted on the service, where, according to Netflix, it became the No. 1 film of the week in the U.S., and  No. 2 film, globally. The movie was streamed for 47.7 million hours in its first five days of release, according to the company. Says Berry, “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiam Abbass
CinemaBlend

Disney Debuts New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Video With The Goldbergs Actor And Twitter Is Not Impressed

The biggest new addition coming to Walt Disney World isn’t a new roller coaster, it’s a hotel. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is promising to be unlike anything guests have ever experienced. It’s not simply a hotel, but a two night adventure that can put guests inside their own Star Wars story. And last night we got a look at some of what we’ll actually see inside the Galactic Starcruiser thanks to a Disney holiday special and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Ivanna Sakhno Joins Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been cast opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka, a spinoff from the streamer’s hit series The Mandalorian, I have learned. In the limited series, Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, while Bordizzo is taking on the character of Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. I hear Sakhno will play a newly created character. Reps for Lucasfilm and Sakhno had no comment. 2020-21 Disney+ Pilots &amp; Series Orders Star Wars: Ahsoka, written by Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, will continue Ahsoka’s story. The series, which is eyeing a March production start date, also is expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Ukraine-born Sakhno is known for her roles in the movies Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me as well as an arc on the Hulu series High Fidelity. She just finished filming a starring role in the MGM International limited series The Reunion, based on the novel by Guillaume Musso. Sakhno is repped by Gersh, MJ Management and Warren Dern.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Vir Das, Sam Laybourne to Develop Country Music Comedy at Fox

Fox is developing a country music comedy series from Vir Das and Sam Laybourne, Variety has learned. Titled “Country Eastern,” the single-camera show has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family. While attempting to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. Only problem: he’s shit. Total shit. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about. Das is attached to...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney Plus comedy series Extraordinary adds Derry Girls and Belfast stars

New comedic superhero show Extraordinary has begun filming with a stacked cast of young Irish and British talent. Cast-members include Máiréad Tyers in the lead role, after appearing in Oscar frontrunner Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh. Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) will also star. According to the plot synopsis, the eight-part...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Mini#Hbo#French#Itin Raire Productions
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Amandla Stenberg In Talks to Topline Star Wars Disney+ Series The Acolyte

Disney+ has reportedly found their star of the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte in Amandla Stenberg. Variety reports that Stenberg (The Hate U Give) is in discussions to star in the series, which comes from Leslye Headland. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the show, though speculation...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look: Hasbro Black Series Figures Unveiled Ahead of ‘Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett’ Series Premiere (Exclusive)

With the new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, coming in less than a month, the excitement and promotional levels are starting to hit hyperdrive levels. In anticipation of the new Lucasfilm and Disney+ series, Hasbro revealed Tuesday the first two figures of its successful high end Star Wars Black Series line: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. The six-inch Shand figure will be fully articulated with a poseable head, arms, and legs, and come with two accessories. The figure, priced for $22.99, is in line with most other Black Series figures, and is slated to debut in early spring 2022. Meanwhile,...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Thora Birch Departs Netflix’s Addams Family Series For Personal Reasons

EXCLUSIVE: Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. The series, which is filming in Romania, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for series producer MGM said in a statement to Deadline. According to sources, Birch is dealing with a family illness. I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Men in Kilts: Season Two; Starz Renews Outlander Stars’ Travel Series (Watch)

The men of Men in Kilts are ready for another adventure on Starz. The cable channel has renewed the travel series starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. During the second season, the Outlander duo will visit New Zealand for a road trip filled with new experiences. The first season of eight episodes aired earlier this year, between February and April.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Being the Ricardos Pays “Homage to the Era” of Golden Age TV

The golden age of television is echoed in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, which follows Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during one week of production on the iconic ’50s sitcom I Love Lucy. “We wanted to pay homage to the era,” says cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth — a two-time Oscar nominee for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — of his early conversations with writer-director Aaron Sorkin. For production designer Jon Hutman, who won an Emmy for Sorkin’s political drama The West Wing, research also included stops at the Hollywood Heritage Museum in...
CALABASAS, CA
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Webster County Citizen

Ralph Fiennes delighted to see The King's Man released in cinemas

Ralph Fiennes was delighted that Matthew Vaughn waited to release 'The King's Man' in the cinema. The 58-year-old actor stars in the new movie – which serves as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' films - and was glad that the director resisted the temptation to release the flick on a streaming service as he wanted audiences to have the "cinema experience".
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy