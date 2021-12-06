ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime spent with epilepsy ages the brain, study finds

By Denise Mann
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—People with a longtime history of epilepsy show signs of rapid brain aging that may raise their odds for developing dementia down the road. This is the key finding of new research reporting that the brains of people with epilepsy that began in childhood appear to be about 10 years older...

medicalxpress.com

