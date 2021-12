The omicron Covid variant is now growing at an “exponential” rate in South Africa, officials have warned after new cases in the country doubled in just 24 hours.Dr Michelle Groome, of South Africa's Institue for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said omicron, which is feared to be more transmissible than the delta variant, is spreading at a “worrying” level.Her comments came as South Africa, where omicron was first detected, recorded a further 8,561 cases of Covid on 1 December – up from 4,373 the previous day. South Africa now has a seven-day average rate of 2,756 new infections, up from less...

