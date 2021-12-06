ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Seeing and hearing: How they interplay in the brain

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it is common experience, our senses do not work in complete isolation from the others: sight helps listening (and this is maybe why it is difficult to understand people when they speak with their mask on) but can also influence taste. Scientists have long been studying how the brain builds...

medicalxpress.com

Telegraph

This is how the cold affects your brain

Temperatures are set to drop to single digits this week. While some suggest all kinds of physical benefits when we are out in cold weather, the picture is not so encouraging psychologically. What happens to our cognitive processing and emotional reactions when we get cold? Studies show that people perform...
ENVIRONMENT
Medscape News

Impaired Brain Connections Linked to Autism

Signs of disrupted connections between the hemispheres of the brain correlate with a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in adolescents and adults, researchers say. The disruption in the white matter of the corpus callosum appears to increase with age, a finding that could improve diagnoses and yield new understandings of the causes of the disease, said Clara Weber, a post-graduate research fellow at Yale University in Newhaven, Connecticut.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Identify Brain Switch That Controls a Vital Survival Instinct in Organisms

Knowing when to head out looking for food and when to stop and eat instead is an important judgment call for any species that wants to survive for an extended period of time – and the switch in the brain managing these behaviors has just been identified. While the discovery was made in the relatively simple brain of the Caenorhabditis elegans worm, researchers are confident that understanding these complicated brain wirings can provide us with insight into how these processes might work in other animals too, including humans.  It all ties in to something scientists don't understand much about right now: how...
SCIENCE
psychreg.org

Which Side Is Which? How the Brain Perceives Borders

In the classic Rubin’s vase optical illusion, you can see either an elaborate, curvy vase or two faces, noses nearly touching. At any given moment, which scene you perceive depends on whether your brain is viewing the central vase shape to be the foreground or background of the picture. Now,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Blindness#Interplay#Iscience
Scientific American

How Brains Seamlessly Switch Between Languages

Billions of people worldwide speak two or more languages. (Though the estimates vary, many sources assert that more than half of the planet is bilingual or multilingual.) One of the most common experiences for these individuals is a phenomenon that experts call “code switching,” or shifting from one language to another within a single conversation or even a sentence.
CARS
geneticliteracyproject.org

How does COVID stir chaos in the brain?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. COVID’s brain-related symptoms go beyond mere mental fuzziness. They range across a spectrum that encompasses headaches, anxiety, depression, hallucinations and vivid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Physics World

Brain implant enables blind woman to see simple shapes

A microelectrode array implanted in the visual cortex of a blind woman enabled her to attain a simple form of vision and identify lines, shapes and letters. In a six month clinical investigation at the University Miguel Hernández in Spain, the Utah Electrode Array (UEA) demonstrated high potential for restoring a useful sense of vision in sightless individuals and increasing their independence.
HEALTH
stanford.edu

How to solve the brain’s trickiest mysteries? Collaborate.

The Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute was founded in 2013, just as I was wrapping up my thesis work in Stanford's interdepartmental neurosciences program. I remember the excitement in the air about what it might mean for the future of neuroscience at Stanford, but in the fog of preparing for my defense, much of the spirit of the day was lost on me.
STANFORD, CA
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

How AI could help screen for autism in children

For children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receiving an early diagnosis can make a huge difference in improving behavior, skills and language development. But despite being one of the most common developmental disabilities, impacting 1 in 54 children in the U.S., it's not that easy to diagnose. There is no...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncover How Herpes Infiltrates Our Nervous System

Herpes simplex is the criminal genius of viruses, infiltrating the cells that line our most delicate body parts through nervous system, and lurks in our DNA. A protein called pUL36, which is encoded the virus, provided hints that protein can lock onto dynein molecules. Previous studies show that tiny biological motors that click-clack their way along the web of rigid strings, helped the cell to form.
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Researchers find first human evidence of how memories form

Texas [US], December 7 (ANI): Researchers from the UT Southwestern Medical Centre have identified the characteristics of more than 100 memory-sensitive neurons that play a central role in how memories are recalled in the brain. The study has been published in the 'NeuroImage Journal'. Bradley Lega, M.D., Associate Professor of...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How Does Trauma Hijack the Brain?

Trauma can confuse the communication between the three parts of your brain. Learn about and reflect on how each part of your brain reacts in different situations. Use that information to help identify interventions that can help lessen the influence of these traumas. Have you ever wondered how trauma might...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Efficient coding: How the brain optimizes allocation of resources

A collaboration between SISSA and the University of Pennsylvania indicates the existence of an efficient process of sensory coding in rats, suggesting a general principle for optimal use of computational resources. The study, published in eLife, paves the way for an understanding of the underlying neuronal mechanisms behind this efficiency and for the development of artificial intelligence systems based on similar principles.
SCIENCE
brown.edu

Researchers identify brain signals associated with OCD symptoms, paving way for adaptive treatment

The discovery of electrical signals in the brain associated with OCD could enable an emerging type of adaptive deep brain stimulation therapy as an improved treatment. OCD, which affects as much as 2% of the world’s population, causes recurring unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors. The disorder is often debilitating, and up to 20-40% of cases don’t respond to traditional drug or behavioral treatments. Deep brain stimulation, a technique that involves small electrodes precisely placed in the brain that deliver mild electrical pulses, is effective in treating over half of patients for whom other therapies failed. A limitation is that DBS is unable to adjust to moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptom, which are impacted by the physical and social environment . But adaptive DBS — which can adjust the intensity of stimulation in response to real-time signals recorded in the brain — could be more effective than traditional DBS and reduce unwanted side effects.
MENTAL HEALTH
hernandonewstoday.com

How Do Brain Mapping and Neurofeedback Sessions Help?

If you have ever wondered how neurofeedback is done or even what it is in the first place, let’s briefly explain. It’s a form of therapy that manipulates brainwaves using auditory and visual cues so they can change into something closer to those of a normal brain. It can also be done through auditory and other kinds of stimuli, not just visual ones.
MENTAL HEALTH
EurekAlert

Fine-tuning motivation in the brain

A characteristic of depression is a lack of motivation. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Bo Li, in collaboration with CSHL Adjunct Professor Z. Josh Huang, discovered a group of neurons in the mouse brain that influences the animal’s motivation to perform tasks for rewards. Dialing up the activity of these neurons makes a mouse work faster or more vigorously—up to a point. These neurons have a feature that prevents the mouse from becoming addicted to the reward. The findings may point to new therapeutic strategies for treating mental illnesses like depression that affect motivation in humans.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Finally Discovered Why The Brain Consumes So Much Energy, Even at Rest

The human brain gobbles up to 10 times more energy than the rest of the body, eating through 20 percent of our fuel intake on average when we're resting. Even in comatose patients who are said to be 'brain dead', only two to three times less energy is consumed by the brain. It's one of the great mysteries of human neuroscience: why does a largely inactive organ continue to require so much power? A new study pins the answer to a tiny and secret fuel-guzzler, hiding within our neurons. When a brain cell passes a signal to another neuron, it does so via a...
SCIENCE
Columbia University

New Findings Reveal How The Brain’s Memory Center Filters Out Unimportant Details

NEW YORK – Imagine trying to find a restaurant without a map or GPS. You’ve been there before, a few times. So you might conjure up some dependable landmarks connected with that spot: the park you always pass, the gas station down the road, maybe even the ice cream truck that’s usually stationed nearby. You would likely not use (or even remember) random details, such as what the clouds looked like overhead or who happened to be on the street the last time you were there.
SCIENCE

