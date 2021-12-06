Seeing and hearing: How they interplay in the brain

The discovery of electrical signals in the brain associated with OCD could enable an emerging type of adaptive deep brain stimulation therapy as an improved treatment. OCD, which affects as much as 2% of the world’s population, causes recurring unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors. The disorder is often debilitating, and up to 20-40% of cases don’t respond to traditional drug or behavioral treatments. Deep brain stimulation, a technique that involves small electrodes precisely placed in the brain that deliver mild electrical pulses, is effective in treating over half of patients for whom other therapies failed. A limitation is that DBS is unable to adjust to moment-to-moment changes in OCD symptom, which are impacted by the physical and social environment . But adaptive DBS — which can adjust the intensity of stimulation in response to real-time signals recorded in the brain — could be more effective than traditional DBS and reduce unwanted side effects.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO