Public Health

Odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection down after third BNT162b2 dose

MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Receipt of a third booster BNT162b2 dose is associated with a reduction in the odds of testing positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Tal Patalon, M.D., from Maccabi Healthcare Services in Tel Aviv, Israel,...

medicalxpress.com

Related
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 can infect kidneys directly, researchers find

Up to 25 percent of patients' COVID-19 cases involve acute kidney injury—the kidneys' equivalent of a heart attack. Clinicians have suspected that such injuries are a side effect of the immune system's sudden release of inflammatory proteins, cytokines, to battle the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The "cytokine storms" are known to damage tissues and organs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Coronavirus takes aim at fat cells, study shows

(HealthDay)—The coronavirus appears to target both fat cells and certain immune cells within body fat, which may explain why overweight and obese people are more likely to develop severe COVID-19, researchers report. When the virus gets into those cells, it triggers a damaging inflammatory response that "could well be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nose cells could be key target in fight against severe COVID-19

Scientists have shed new light on early events in the battle between COVID-19 and the immune system in the nose, a key entry point for the virus. Experts at Newcastle University have found that all nasal cell types are vulnerable to infection and that some, such as ciliated and secretory cells, support even greater levels of infection.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Natural COVID-19 infections protect against SARS-COV-2, gamma and delta variants, says study

Natural infection with COVID-19 offered protection from reinfection when the gamma and delta variants predominated, according to a new University of Michigan study that also provides levels of antibodies needed to protect against reinfections. According to the study, which took place in a community setting in Nicaragua, having infection-induced antibodies...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Sars#Jama Internal Medicine#Pcr#Healthday
MedicalXpress

Measuring antibodies in saliva is a useful and easy strategy to detect SARS-CoV-2 infections

Saliva samples are easy to obtain and useful for measuring antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in children, which could facilitate epidemiological surveillance in school settings. The study, a collaboration between the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation, and the Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (HSJD), followed over 1,500 children who last year attended summer schools in Barcelona. The results were published in BMC Medicine.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays

As winter begins and the holidays are in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic has entered another worrying phase. Emergence of the omicron variant, along with increasing rates of infections, have left many people unsure about their holiday plans. On Dec. 2, 2021, President Joe Biden outlined a series of actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including making at-home COVID-19 rapid tests eligible for reimbursement by private insurance. Along with vaccination, testing remains one of the most effective ways to track and reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Even though COVID-19 testing has become part of most people’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Does Not Infect Olfactory Neurons, Spatial Analysis Suggests

The mechanism underlying anosmia (loss of smell) during a SARS-CoV-2 infection remains unknown. One unresolved question is whether SARS-CoV-2 infects the olfactory nerve, which could provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Now, researchers report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular (non-neuronal) cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV-2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Ventilation is critical to battling COVID

As dentists and other healthcare providers continue to navigate the COVID pandemic and the emerging variants, an easy-to-use tool is now available to help them conveniently and accurately assess the ventilation rates of their treatment and waiting rooms. Eastman Institute for Oral Health research published in the Journal of Dentistry...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two common compounds show effectiveness against COVID-19 virus in early testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healio.com

Blood test could identify severity of SARS-CoV-2 infections, researchers say

A blood test at the time of diagnosis can predict the severity of COVID-19-related illness and a patient’s risk for death, according to a small study published in PLoS One. Robert A. Nagourney, MD, the medical and laboratory director at Nagourney Cancer Institute in Irvine, California, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 113 participants, comparing plasma from 82 people with confirmed COVID-19 against 31 controls.
IRVINE, CA
Newswise

SARS-CoV-2 infects sustentacular cells in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients

Newswise — It is now widely known that COVID-19 is associated with the transient or long-term loss of olfaction (the sense of smell) but the mechanisms remain obscure. An unresolved question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry to the brain. Scientists at the Max Planck Research Unit for Neurogenetics in Frankfurt in collaboration with physicians and scientists at the University Hospitals Leuven (Leuven, Belgium) and a major hospital in Bruges, Belgium, together with scientists at NanoString Technologies Inc. in Seattle, USA, report that SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect the sensory neurons of the olfactory epithelium in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, the team failed to find evidence for infection of olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, the sustentacular cells, also known as supporting cells, are the main target cell type for the virus in the olfactory epithelium. Since SARS-CoV2 spares olfactory sensory neurons and olfactory bulb neurons, it does not appear to be a neurotropic virus.
SCIENCE
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID can be safely given by injection

(HealthDay)—The best available treatment for COVID-19 infection just got a lot easier to administer to more people, potentially saving more lives in the process, a new study claims. Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically reduce risk of hospitalization and death if given within five days of developing symptoms of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

