ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Week 13 snap counts: Ernest Jones vaults Troy Reeder, Terrell Lewis' role disappears

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yibn_0dFL7rDT00

The Rams underwent an identity change on offense Sunday against the Jaguars. They plugged in Sony Michel as the starter, used 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR) for the first time all season and even put Joe Noteboom on the field as an inline blocker, completely changing up their philosophy compared to their previous three games.

The result was a 37-7 win over Jacksonville, helped by a dominant performance by the defense, too. Raheem Morris’ unit experienced some adjustments, too, with Ernest Jones taking over as the top linebacker and Terrell Lewis having his role completely disappear.

With the Rams pulling away in the fourth quarter, they opted to pull many of their starters and give the backups some run. So when looking at the snap counts, there’s a much bigger mix of players than we’re used to seeing.

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdJeG_0dFL7rDT00

Sony Michel was on the field for all but two snaps, only coming off late in the game when Mekhi Sargent took over in garbage time. Darrell Henderson Jr. was active but he wasn’t fully healthy and the Rams didn’t see a need to risk further injury by playing him in a game where Michel looked really good.

At wide receiver, Cooper Kupp played all but four snaps, and Van Jefferson was on the field for 78% of the offensive snaps. Odell Beckham Jr. was also active like Henderson but he was limited to only 53% of the snaps. Ben Skowronek played 16 snaps as the fourth receiver behind the starters.

Brycen Hopkins played 14 snaps, the most of his career. He wasn’t targeted but he did contribute as a blocker in the Rams’ heavy packages with three tight ends on the field. Kendall Blanton also played 10 snaps and Joe Noteboom played 16, partly as a sixth offensive lineman and also in relief at the end of the game.

Brian Allen left the game with a knee injury after just one play and was replaced by Coleman Shelton. David Edwards also exited on the first drive but he wound up missing just four plays, which was good to see.

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwBuN_0dFL7rDT00

Darious Williams played every snap except for one, leading the defense with a 98% snap share. Jalen Ramsey got a few plays off, as did Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller, who each played 92% of the defensive snaps. Dont’e Deayon was the third cornerback, playing 71% of the snaps, while Robert Rochell only got on the field for one play as the fourth corner – a somewhat surprising development with David Long Jr. out.

One of the best adjustments the Rams made was pushing Ernest Jones ahead of Troy Reeder at inside linebacker. Jones played 56 snaps compared to just 29 for Reeder, vaulting ahead as the primary linebacker on just about every play. Reeder struggled against the Packers so this was likely a demotion for the linebacker.

At outside linebacker, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller played 48 and 47 snaps, respectively. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played 16 snaps as the rotational edge rusher, followed by Jamir Jones’ seven snaps as the fourth option. What’s puzzling is that Terrell Lewis didn’t play a single snap despite being active and healthy. His role has been on the decline since Miller arrived, but he went from playing 27% in Week 12 to playing zero snaps on Sunday.

Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines were once again the top defensive linemen, playing 52 and 48 snaps, respectively. A’Shawn Robinson was out there for 33 plays as the defensive end, but Marquise Copeland is eating into his playing time with a 27% snaps share.

In mop-up duty, Michael Hoecht, Terrell Burgess and Bobby Brown III played five snaps each. Even with Long out, Burgess couldn’t find a way onto the field and it didn’t help that he missed a tackle on Tavon Austin toward the end of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
therams.com

Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A wide smile broke across rookie linebacker Ernest Jones﻿' face as he thought back to pregame introductions on Sunday – his first time being introduced as a defensive starter for the Rams. "That was probably one of the best moments of my life,"...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ernest Jones
FanSided

LA Rams Ernest Jones is difference-maker for team’s playoff chances

Can the LA Rams ever find an inside linebacker who can play the run and the pass? Someone who just punishes anyone who enters the middle of the defense? Well, he may have arrived in the 2021 NFL Draft. You see, the defense has emphasized the role of the enforcer, that guy who makes running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers pay the price this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sony#Rb#Wr
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy