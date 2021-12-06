ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami fires Manny Diaz, awaits Mario Cristobal decision

By TIM REYNOLDS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dctpx_0dFL7lAL00
Miami Duke Football Miami head coach Manny Diaz encourages his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — (AP) — Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach Monday, after a 7-5 regular season and with the school in deep negotiations to bring Oregon coach Mario Cristobal back to his alma mater to take over.

Diaz went 21-15 in three seasons at Miami. His job security had been in question for some time, and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018.

But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon. There was no immediate announcement on Cristobal’s status with the Ducks. A person with direct knowledge of those negotiations said Cristobal spent the weekend weighing the pros and cons of coming back to the Hurricanes. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks were ongoing.

Firing Diaz, though, suggests Miami is secure in the belief that Cristobal is coming. “An announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming,” the university said in the news release where it revealed that school president Julio Frenk had fired Diaz.

Miami will play Washington State in the Sun Bowl later this month. It’s unknown who will be the interim coach for that game.

Diaz was criticized by an impatient Miami fan base for some bad losses, such as a 2019 defeat to FIU and the bowl loss later that season to Louisiana Tech. The Hurricanes started 2-4 this season, one of those defeats coming to Virginia when Miami missed a short field goal that would have won the game as time expired.

But Diaz’s fate may have been sealed with a 31-28 loss to Florida State last month, a game where the Hurricanes let the Seminoles take the lead in the final seconds on a drive where they couldn’t get a stop on a fourth-and-14 play.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Frenk said. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

Miami went 5-1 in Diaz’s final six games. And with the exception of Notre Dame’s one-year appearance as a conference member, Diaz guided Miami to the second-best record in Atlantic Coast Conference games in his three seasons. The Hurricanes were 16-9 against league opponents in that span, behind only Clemson.

Diaz never got Miami to an ACC title game, one of the factors in the administration’s thinking. The Hurricanes also had some terrible losses — a 30-24 defeat against crosstown rival FIU in 2019 that served as both a local and national embarrassment, a 62-26 home loss to North Carolina last season that cost Miami a shot at playing in the Orange Bowl and the defeat to Florida State this year in a game where the Hurricanes allowed the Seminoles to convert a fourth-and-14 in the final seconds on the way to the winning touchdown.

There were also arguments to keep him. The recruits he landed in the last two years proved to be among Miami’s very best players in 2021. Miami was the lone ACC team to beat conference champion Pitt this season and after the regular-season finale, many players took to social media to post support for Diaz.

Diaz’s firing continues what is now an 18-year cycle of impatience at Miami, starting with the season in which the Hurricanes joined the ACC. That was 2004, and the Hurricanes are still waiting for their first conference championship.

Larry Coker — the last coach to bring the Hurricanes a national title in 2001 — was fired despite going 53-9 in his first five seasons, then managing only a 6-6 mark in his sixth and final regular season with the Hurricanes.

Randy Shannon was 28-22 in the next four seasons. Al Golden — who didn’t know he was inheriting a program that was about to get hammered by NCAA sanctions thanks in large part to the actions of rogue former booster who went to prison for masterminding a Ponzi scheme — went 32-25. Mark Richt went 26-13 in three seasons, then retired with five years left on his contract amid constant complaints from fans that his son Jon shouldn’t have been coaching Miami’s quarterbacks.

And now Diaz joins that list.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young captures 87th Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK — University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 87th Heisman Trophy on Saturday, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. All four finalists -- Young, Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud, University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and University of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson -- were at the ceremony, sponsored by New York’s Downtown Athletic Club. The first award went to University of Chicago running back Jay Berwanger in 1936.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Dallas benches will have the comforts of home

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST):. The visiting sideline will have a familiar home look for the Dallas Cowboys at Washington. After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys made sure to bring their own for this showdown game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Coker
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Julio Frenk
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Randy Shannon
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Fairbairn sets Texans' mark with 61-yard kick

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston’s Kaʻimi Fairbairn made a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter against Seattle Sunday. It is the longest field goal in franchise history, besting 57-yard field goals made by both Kris Brown and Neil Rackers.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ryan, Falcons stay hot on the road, beat Panthers 29-21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and the Atlanta Falcons continued to play well on the road with a 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cowboys deliver on coach's guarantee, beat rival Washington

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Dallas Cowboys make good on coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee by holding on to beat Washington 27-20 Sunday and snap their rival's winning streak at four.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Garrett sets Browns' single-season sack record

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST):. Myles Garrett wrapped up Cleveland’s single-season sack record with style. The Browns star defensive end stripped Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 15th sack and returned it 15 yards for his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. With...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Ducks#The Associated Press#Fiu#Louisiana Tech#Florida State#Seminoles
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ravens' star QB Lamar Jackson out with right ankle injury

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Baltimore superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right ankle injury Sunday against the Browns, another significant injury for the banged-up, first-place Ravens. Jackson was carted to the locker room in the second quarter. He had limped off moments earlier after Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stars goalie Bishop's career ending over knee issue, GM says

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop's career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, general manager Jim Nill said Saturday. The Stars recalled Bishop from a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars of the AHL after he allowed eight goals on 34 shots in his only game. The 35-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve and is set to talk to reporters Tuesday.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

76ers delay Curry's 3-point record bid, beat Warriors 102-93

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Stephen Curry had one 3-point shot swatted away out of nowhere by Matisse Thybulle and the Philadelphia defender got him again on a block that sent the ball flying. That left Curry with the rarest of stat lines: 3-pointers, three; shots blocked, two. Stifled...
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oklahoma frustrate No. 12 Arkansas in 1st loss of season

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — In a neutral site matchup of future SEC opponents, Arkansas had the shorter drive over but the longer drive home. Elijah Harkless had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma handed the 12th-ranked Razorbacks their first loss of the season, frustrating their coach and top shooters in an 88-66 romp Saturday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
KIRO 7 Seattle

Reggie Jackson hits winning jumper, Clippers beat Magic

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Even though the Los Angeles Clippers were missing Paul George, there weren't any doubts on who they were going to with the game on the line Saturday against the Orlando Magic. Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give...
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy