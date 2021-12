Chapel Hill, N.C. — For the first time in five years, Dudley is on top of North Carolina high school football following a record-breaking championship performance. The Panthers set the state record for points scored by a single team in the neutral-site state championship game era (since 1989) en route to a 69-40 victory over J.H. Rose Friday night in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A title game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The 109 points between the two teams also broke the two-team title game scoring record, with the previous high (98 points) coming in 2007 when Western Alamance faced North Gaston.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO