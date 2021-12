Between movies, touring, and now creating his own streaming series, Mo Amer’s plate has been hella full for the better part of the past two years. That’s not exactly a bad thing in his mind though, as Amer finds the bustling schedule to be a “welcomed distraction” as his latest special, Mohammed In Texas premiered on Netflix at the end of November. Regardless of how nerve-wracking the process of putting a special together and laying it all out there for everyone to see may be, though, Amer is more than excited to see it out in the world as other projects continue to stack up and represent the fruits of his grueling labor over the last few years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO