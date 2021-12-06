ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Omicron: Delhi government issues a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for violating norms for international arrivals

newyorkcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi government on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Etihad Airways for the alleged violation of guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Centre...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

COVID 'Omicron' variant: Union Health Ministry issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India w.e.f Dec 1

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The guidelines require passengers to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel and to submit the last 14 days travel details.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalonynews.net

COVID-19: Amid Omicron scare, Delhi Airport installs 120 Rapid PCR testing machines for international passengers

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As the number of passengers landing in India from 'at-risk' countries is increasing amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has installed 120 Rapid PCR testing machines apart from setting up 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked for COVID-19 tests, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Omicron#New Delhi#Ani#Vasant Vihar Sdm#Etihad Airlines
BoardingArea

Delhi and Bengaluru Airports will pick the tab for 2% random testing on international arrivals

One of the new requirements, in view of the detection of the Omicron variant, to arrive in India from outside the country, is the requirement of a random testing. Airlines are supposed to pick a 2% of their passengers on board each flight, even if they are arriving from non-risk zones into India, and these passengers are supposed to undergo Covid-19 detection tests (RTPCR) on arrival at their first port in India. Passengers who receive this random already know on the aircraft inbound to India about their random testing requirement.
LIFESTYLE
FOX40

Indian farmers end yearlong protests and return home

Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat.
AGRICULTURE
simpleflying.com

India Postpones Regular International Flights Until February 2022

India has decided to push back the resumption of scheduled international flights until the end of January 2022 over fears about the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. In a circular published on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that flights will remain suspended, pushing back a long-awaited restart.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
News 12

Omicron variant causes confusion for people planning international trips

The omicron variant is already causing travel restrictions for parts of the world. Travel experts say there is a high level of concern about the potential fallout from the new variant, even though the travel restrictions do not currently apply to U.S. citizens. Frommer Guide Books Editorial Director Pauline Frommer...
TRAVEL
ftnnews.com

Etihad Airways Moves to New Terminal at Moscow Sheremetyevo

Exactly 13 years after it first connected Abu Dhabi to Moscow, Etihad Airways launched its inaugural flight to the new state-of-the-art International Terminal C at Moscow Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport (SVO). Operated by a 787 Dreamliner, Flight EY63 departed Abu Dhabi International Airport at 9.35am and landed in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newyorkcitynews.net

Centuries of colonial rule could not suppress democratic spirit of Indian people: PM Modi at Summit for Democracy

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Emphasising that democratic spirit is integral to India's civilisational ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that centuries of colonial rule could not suppress the democratic spirit of the Indian people. "Elected republican city-states such as Licchavi, Shakya flourished in India as far as...
INDIA
newyorkcitynews.net

Sixth India Water Impact Summit 2021 deliberates river resource planning

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The five-day India Water Impact Summit (IWIS-2021) that commenced on December 9 and will go on till December 14 is being held in the national capital. Its plenary session on 'River Resource Allocation- Planning and Management at the Regional Level Upper Segment' focused on...
INDIA
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy