ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Joe Rogan calls CNN 'propagandists,' disses 'dogs***' ratings

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWfXW_0dFL5fnZ00


Joe Rogan labeled CNN journalists "f***ing propagandists," noting the network's "dogs***" ratings.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator criticized individual CNN hosts as well, including Don Lemon and Brian Stelter, on his podcast Friday. Chris Cuomo 's departure is only making CNN's situation worse, Rogan suggested.

"CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogs*** and that having these highly polarizing editorial personalities like Stelter and Don Lemon and then — Michael Malice is f***ing hilarious," he said. Michael Malice is an anarchist author and program host.

JOE ROGAN BLASTS LEFT-WING MEDIA: 'NO ONE IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE' FOR BIASED OR FALSE REPORTING

CNN fired Cuomo for a "weird reason," Rogan said at first, adding that he understands the ethical motive.

The network terminated Cuomo for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while he was being investigated for sexual harassment claims, CNN announced in a statement and an article written by Chris Cuomo's former colleague Brian Stelter.

"Ethically, I get it, because he helped his brother, but his brother — I don’t know how he helped his brother," Rogan said. "Like, what did he do? His brother was getting — there were people who were accusing him of sexual harassment, and so, did he do research on the people that — is that what he did?"

Chris Cuomo "should have used Signal," an encrypted communication application, "or called the guy," he added.

"Now, I look at [CNN], I’m like, you f***ing propagandists, like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer?” Rogan asked. "What are you doing? You know? It’s just a — I think there’s a market for real news, and it’s really hard to find that now. It’s really hard, especially outside of independent sources.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A CNN communications representative did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Malice
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Vice

Tim Heidecker Did a 12-Hour Joe Rogan Podcast Parody

On Thanksgiving Day, comedian Tim Heidecker aired a 12-hour long podcast on his YouTube channel. Billed as an episode of his regular Office Hours show, the rambling and bizarre discussion was a pitch perfect parody of Joe Rogan’s hugely popular and often controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Heidecker, accompanied...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Spotify Wrapped 2021: Controversial host Joe Rogan’s podcast is most popular of the year

Controversial presenter Joe Rogan had the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2021, it has been revealed. In the annual Spotify Wrapped roundup, Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience was named as the No 1 most-listened to globally of the past 12 months. This was followed by Call Her Daddy at No 2, Crime Junkie at No 3, TED Talks Daily at No 4, and The Daily at No 5. Rogan’s podcast was also the most popular among UK listeners.The Joe Rogan Experience has provided a source for much controversy in recent years. In September, Rogan was criticised for...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Propagandists#Signal
MMAWeekly.com

UFC president Dana White has COVID-19, called Joe Rogan for treatment advice

UFC president Dana White is currently in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 after a Thanksgiving gathering with his family. White revealed that he and many in his family have the virus during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Podcast.”. “We just went up to my place in Maine and...
UFC
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
TheDailyBeast

MSNBC Anchor Accidentally Likes Tweet Saying She Should Replace ‘Tool Boy’ Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’

MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle recently “liked” a tweet that was not only extremely critical of her colleague Chuck Todd, but also suggested she should replace him as host of the iconic Sunday talk show Meet the Press. First flagged by TV news insider site FTVLive, Twitter account @liberalmommaof4 replied to a post by Daily Show producer Matt Negrin that blasted Todd, saying Todd “needs to go” and that MTP “used to be a reputable show until tool boy showed up.” The “Liberal Momma” account then added Ruhle would do a[n] excellent job” replacing Todd.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

What you learn after 350 hours of Joe Rogan

Here I am. Back again in your inbox on a Tuesday, in the final weeks before Christmas, New Year’s, and, for you business folks, the end of the quarter. For today’s Hot Pod, I interviewed the Media Matters researcher who listened to over 350 hours of The Joe Rogan Experience this year and reported back on what we’re all missing. He says the show, for those of us who aren’t spending our time there, is currently best described as a “cesspool of toxic masculinity that discusses elk hunting, mixed martial arts, anti-trans views, and harmful health information about the coronavirus pandemic.”
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy