Joe Rogan calls CNN 'propagandists,' disses 'dogs***' ratings

Joe Rogan labeled CNN journalists "f***ing propagandists," noting the network's "dogs***" ratings.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator criticized individual CNN hosts as well, including Don Lemon and Brian Stelter, on his podcast Friday. Chris Cuomo 's departure is only making CNN's situation worse, Rogan suggested.

"CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogs*** and that having these highly polarizing editorial personalities like Stelter and Don Lemon and then — Michael Malice is f***ing hilarious," he said. Michael Malice is an anarchist author and program host.

JOE ROGAN BLASTS LEFT-WING MEDIA: 'NO ONE IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE' FOR BIASED OR FALSE REPORTING

CNN fired Cuomo for a "weird reason," Rogan said at first, adding that he understands the ethical motive.

The network terminated Cuomo for helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while he was being investigated for sexual harassment claims, CNN announced in a statement and an article written by Chris Cuomo's former colleague Brian Stelter.

"Ethically, I get it, because he helped his brother, but his brother — I don’t know how he helped his brother," Rogan said. "Like, what did he do? His brother was getting — there were people who were accusing him of sexual harassment, and so, did he do research on the people that — is that what he did?"

Chris Cuomo "should have used Signal," an encrypted communication application, "or called the guy," he added.

"Now, I look at [CNN], I’m like, you f***ing propagandists, like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer?” Rogan asked. "What are you doing? You know? It’s just a — I think there’s a market for real news, and it’s really hard to find that now. It’s really hard, especially outside of independent sources.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A CNN communications representative did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos