Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO