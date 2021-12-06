ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago...

www.middletownpress.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Sharply Lower, Reversing Early Gains

Early gains in soybean futures on Tuesday were short-lived as the quick reversal in bean oil sent soybean futures reeling at midday. Soybeans were able to recover a bit, but renewed weakness sent the market to big losses. Wheat and corn, in two-sided trade, firmed to finish with only modest gains.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Move Lower

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 10 to 16 cents lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 1 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower Tuesday with range-bound action continuing and fresh news lacking to drive the market in either direction. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season. Basis should remain steady to firmer short term with fall field work on the homestretch.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Trade Mostly Lower

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower; soybean futures are 7 to 9 cents lower; wheat futures are 1 to 7 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents weaker at midday Monday with trade remaining squarely in the middle of the existing range as there is little fresh news to start the week and overall softer ag action. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with concerns about ethanol flat price out past Christmas as well with driving demand remaining strong nearby and natural gas values fading again.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Treasury Yields Drop

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 4 cents, January soybeans were down 7 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures and European stocks are off to a higher start with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes at 1.34%, its lowest level in two months. There are no significant reports anticipated Monday and investor concerns over the omicron variant appear to be easing.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
INDUSTRY
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

WTI Settles Up 8.2% on the Week

Crude had the strongest week since August on fading omicron fears. Oil set its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as the worst fears over the new virus strain have receded. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 8.2% this week. Fuel consumption so far has escaped any major blows...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Financial Markets Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
MARKETS

