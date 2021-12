Are you currently a musical artist trying to make a name for yourselves but having a tough time navigating the waves of the music industry? If so, then Jarred Rosenberg is the man for you. Growing up in Long Island, New York Jarred always felt called towards music. Some of his fondest memories growing up were blasting music in the car with his family and dancing along to the beat. Little did he know at the time, but these small childhood moments would shape the direction of his life. One thing Jarred knew for certain was that he had the blood of an entrepreneur in his veins and had zero interest in getting stuck with the routine of a 9-5. He knew and has since proved that if you put your mind towards something and follow it with massive action and believe in yourself it is sure to come true.

