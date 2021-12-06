ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB to redesign euro banknotes in inclusion effort

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank said on Monday it plans to redesign the euro’s banknotes over the next three years to make them “more relatable” to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds. ECB focus groups will now gather suggestions about the overarching theme of the new banknotes...

