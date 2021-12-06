Product Spotlight: Amazon’s Favorite Oil Spray Bottle

If you want a high-quality olive oil that will taste fresh and last for months in your pantry without going rotten, look at the packaging before you make your purchase. Joseph Profaci, executive director of The North American Olive Oil Association, tells Well+Good that the perfect olive oil packaging will effectively keep out light, heat, and air, which are all the things that can turn your olive oil rancid over time. A dark-tinted bottle will keep light out of your olive oil, which helps it last longer in the store and at home. But don't discount olive oil that has been packaged in a clear bottle, as Alexandra Devarenne, co-founder of The Extra Virgin Alliance shares with Well+Good, "Some of the world's finest olive oils are packaged in clear bottles but they will also be put into boxes."

