Trump Doesn't Think DeSantis Will Run For President If He Runs Again In '24

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 6 days ago
Photo: Photo by: Getty Images

Former President Trump still hasn't said whether or not he'll run for president in 2024 but thinks that if he does, Governor DeSantis wouldn't throw his hat in the ring.

"We have a very good relationship by the way. When I was president, we worked really well together. I helped Florida a lot."

Trump told iHeartRadio's Brian Mudd on Monday that some in the media have been trying to create a rivalry between the two men that he doesn't believe exists.

"I know they try and create a friction. I don't think it exists at all. It might, you never know. If he wanted to run, that's okay with me. I think we'd win by a lot."

The former president and Florida resident said he's proud that he endorsed DeSantis for governor and claims that the endorsement helped him win tremendously in 2018.

"He's done a good job as governor."

Trump will be on stage with former Fox host Bill O' Reilly at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday and at the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday for "The History Tour," during which they'll discuss the history of the Trump administration.

The former president also has a new photo book available this week called " Our Journey Together ."

Tampa, FL
