Better.com CEO collectively fires 900 employees over Zoom

O ne CEO decided to save time by firing 900 employees in one Zoom call.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg gathered 900 of his employees into a Zoom meeting on Wednesday before letting them know that he was firing all of them.

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said in the call, according to CNN Business . "Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately."

Garg then said employees should expect emails detailing benefits and severance.

The decision to fire an estimated 9% of the housing mortgage company's staff was based on "market efficiency, performance, and productivity," according to CNN Business. This included the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion team.

Garg later attacked his laid-off employees in a blog post, alleging that they were "stealing" from the company by working only two hours a day.

"You guys know that at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking eight hours+ a day in the payroll system?" Garg wrote under a pseudonym. "They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills. Get educated."

The Better.com CEO has a purported history of demanding excessive efforts from his employees and being abrasive. In an email obtained by Forbes , Garg reportedly complained that Better.com employees are "TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and … DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME."

Garg is facing several lawsuits alleging improper or fraudulent activities.

Better.com made a name during the pandemic as a digital mortgage company and was on CNBC's list of "2020 Disruptors."

A representative from Better.com did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

